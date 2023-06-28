"The whole process has been extremely hard" - Twitch streamers Macaiyla and Tyler1 share heartbreaking update and reveal losing their child

On June 28, 2023, Twitch streamer Macaiyla took to Twitter to announce that she and her partner, Tyler "Tyler1," had lost their child. She recalled an incident on June 17, when the latter drove her to the emergency room after she experienced the "worst pain" of her life. After several tests, the couple was told that Macaiyla was having an ectopic pregnancy and that they would lose their child.

Describing it as a "truly harrowing moment," the content creator stated that she had to be rushed into emergency surgery because her life was in danger. Macaiyla also explained why she had to leave early from her trip to Europe, where Tyler1 embarked on a new League of Legends challenge. She revealed that she had a chemical miscarriage in the middle of the trip.

The 24-year-old personality ended things on a positive note by stating that the couple would "be okay" and added that they would be able to start a family once she healed completely. An excerpt from her statement reads:

"This whole process has been extremely hard for the both of us. We lost our child just after announcing this pregnancy to our families. But we will be okay. Fortunately, even after losing a tune during surgery, we are still able to start a family and plan to do so once I am fully healed. Thank you for understanding."

"Doctors did not realize the severity of my rupture" - Macaiyla provides details about her tragic loss

The update began with the Twitch streamer mentioning what happened on June 17, 2023, when she was rushed to emergency surgery. She stated:

"Saturday, June 17th, Tyler drove me to the emergency room after experiencing the worst pain of my life. After receiving two ultrasounds and multiple blood tests, we were informed that I was going through an ectopic pregnancy and that we were going to lose our baby. There was no time to process this, as I needed to be rushed into emergency surgery because my life was at risk. It was truly a harrowing moment for the both of us."

According to Macaiyla, the doctors did not realize the severity of the rupture until she was in surgery. She went on to say that she required two transfusions because of the amount of blood she had lost:

"Once I was in surgery, the doctors did not realize the severity of my rupture, until they were able to see inside my stomach. They discovered that I had lost almost half of my blood. My blood loss was severe that I needed to have two blood transfusions. The average person is between 12-15 for blood. After my surgery, I was at a 5.6."

Macaiyla then revealed why she had to abruptly leave Europe when Tyler1 set out on a new League of Legends Challenge. She stated that they had been trying to start a family since February. However, in the middle of their trip, Macaiyla discovered she was no longer pregnant due to a chemical miscarriage:

"We have been trying to start a family since February. Mack in March, before Tyler's trip to Europe, we found out I was pregnant. However, during the middle of our trip, we believe that I experienced a chemical miscarriage and was no longer pregnant. That is the reason for me leaving the trip so soon."

Macaiyla added:

"We never ended up getting checked in regards to what happened back then, so we think that could've potentially been the reason my tube was damaged/the cause of the ectopic pregnancy, as I had absolutely no symptoms of ectopic pregnancy for the six weeks that I was pregnant during the course of May to June. We won't really know any type of reasoning until my appointment next week."

Streaming community shares heartfelt messages for content creator's update

The streamer couple's heartbreaking news instantly gained traction on Twitter, with Macaiyla's social media update garnering 780k views and over 32,000 likes in just a few hours. Here's what the streaming community said:

Macaiyla @macaiyla My T has been my biggest supporter these last few difficult days. A superhero.I have never felt more close to someone than I do right now. He is one of the strongest people I know. I am so proud of him and every single thing he does. Please show some love to him whenever you can. My T has been my biggest supporter these last few difficult days. A superhero.I have never felt more close to someone than I do right now. He is one of the strongest people I know. I am so proud of him and every single thing he does. Please show some love to him whenever you can.

Before unveiling the loss of their child, Macaiyla stated that Tyler1 had been her biggest supporter for the past few days, referring to him as a "superhero." She also stated that he is one of the "strongest people" she knows and asked the online community to show him some love.

