"Biggest plot twist in all streamer signings" - Pokimane responds to Kick co-founder wanting the Twitch star to join the platform

On June 27, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" reacted to prominent esports personality Jake Lucky's recent interview with Kick co-founder Ed Craven. During their interaction, the Australian businessman revealed that the platform "really wanted to work" with Imane. He also expressed optimism that the content creator would reconsider joining the platform.

Pokimane was happy that Kick and its management did not take her recent statements "personally." She clarified that she did not intend to throw shade at anybody.

However, when it came to signing with Kick, the Moroccan-Canadian personality said:

"I will also have a good laugh at the idea, that like... me signing with Kick would be, like, the biggest plot twist in all streamer signings. And, the idea of that is kind of interesting."

"They don't seem to have beef. I ain't got no beef" - Pokimane on Kick co-founder expressing interest in signing her to the platform

Pokimane hosted a brief Just Chatting segment earlier today, during which she mentioned Jake Lucky's recent interview with Ed Craven. During their conversation, the latter brought up the possibility of signing content creators who have "turned them out," saying:

"In terms of people we wanted to work with who turned us down... I'll be honest, we really wanted to work with Pokimane, actually! That was the name we kind of discussed, early on. But I don't think she wants to work with us, actually. So, we'll see. We'll see if that changes."

The OfflineTV co-founder laughed when she observed Lucky's reaction after hearing Ed Craven's statements. She then stated that she was "really glad" to hear that the platform did not take her criticism personally:

"When I saw this, this morning, I will say - I was really, really glad to see that they didn't seem to, you know, take anything that I said personally or be offended. Because, that was 100% never, ever my intention. I understand why it came off that way. Or why some people took it that way. But, I never meant to throw shade at anybody who, like, works at Kick. Streams there. Enjoys the platform."

Timestamp: 00:12:20

The Los Angeles-based streamer apologized for any misunderstandings:

"So, I am sorry if it came off that way. But, I was glad to see this. They seem to be having a good laugh."

At this point, Pokimane stated that if she accepted a livestreaming contract with Kick, it would be the "biggest plot twist" in all streamer signings. She added that her "beef" with the platform had been settled:

"Anyways. Yeah, just good to see - they don't seem to have beef. I ain't got no beef. Beautiful! Beautiful."

