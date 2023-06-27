"I just don't know how much money they have" - Dr DisRespect willing to join Kick for $50 million

On June 26, 2023, YouTube Gaming streamer Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," responded to fans who asked if he planned to join the Stake.com-backed platform Kick. The content creator wanted to put an end to the conversation by confirming that he would be willing to join Kick for $50 million.

Dr DisRespect also joked that the online community expected him to take a "$250 million" or "$500 million" deal. He added:

"'Doc, you're going to Kick?' You want to get that conversation over with? Yeah, we can get it over with! $50 million. And, I know. I know, 'Doc, $250 million.' 'Doc, $500 million.' I get it. I understand. I just don't know how much money they have. So..."

Dr DisRespect says he is "trying to assess" things after confirming that he would join Kick for $50 million

Kick has been making headlines since signing French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc" on a two-year, non-exclusive contract worth $100 million. Kaitlyn "Amouranth," a popular ASMR and Just Chatting content creator, followed suit and joined the platform for a reported $30 million.

Since then, the online community has speculated on which other prominent streamers might be the next to join Kick. On June 18, 2023, Zack "Asmongold" posted a cryptic tweet mentioning Kick. When asked if he planned to switch platforms, the One True King (OTK) co-founder replied:

"Are we moving? A lot of people have asked me about - if I'm going to go to another platform. People asked this all of the time. Umm... that depends on how much. So, you know, we'll see what happens. So, yeah. I mean, I don't know. We'll have to see what happens."

On June 26, 2023, fans of Dr DisRespect's livestream asked the same question, inquiring if he was also planning to jump ship to Kick. After suggesting that he would join the platform for $50 million, the "Two-Time Champ" added that he was hoping to only livestream three days a week because he had other projects that required his attention:

"You know, I'm just trying to assess it. You know, between... streaming maybe just three days a week. That plays a factor. Owning a future billion-dollar gaming studio. That plays into my time. Black Steel Bourbon, worldwide (in) a couple of years. Global sensation. We've got some things that we have, you know? I just have to, kind of, balance it out."

He stated once more that he would join Kick for $50 million:

"But, if you want the Two-Time, it's $50 mill."

"I'm not sure how worth it Doc is" - Online community reacts to Dr DisRespect giving a number to join Kick

As expected, the former Twitch streamer's response was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Redditor u/enfronzt, $50 million "doesn't seem unreasonable" for Dr DisRespect. They elaborated:

Another community member speculated that the streamer was not bound by a contract with YouTube:

Redditor u/koodikalle shared a couple of screenshots from Kick, claiming that a user who previously had an account under the moniker Dr DisRespect had their account deleted:

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Dr DisRespect is one of the most popular FPS content creators in the streaming industry. He has been broadcasting on YouTube ever since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch. At the time of writing, he boasted 4.39 million followers on the Google-owned platform.

