Dr DisRespect claims his experience playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor was "top-notch," says people who complain about games should "get a life"

On April 30, 2023, YouTube Gaming star Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," provided his take on Star Wars Jedi Survivor. He claimed to have played the title in the maximum settings possible and stated that the overall performance and the experience playing the game was "top-notch." He went on to say that people who complain about video games should "get a life."

The "Two-Time Champ's" most recent tweet read:

People that complain about video games… GO GET A LIFE I played @EAStarWars Jedi Survivor on max settings all day yesterday.Yeah, certain cut scenes dropped frames but overall performance and the experience on the game were top notch.People that complain about video games… GO GET A LIFE I played @EAStarWars Jedi Survivor on max settings all day yesterday.Yeah, certain cut scenes dropped frames but overall performance and the experience on the game were top notch.People that complain about video games… GO GET A LIFE

Community responds to Dr DisRespect's take on Star Wars Jedi Survivor and others complaining about it

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been making headlines since its release, with several people reporting optimization and performance issues. At the time of writing, the game has received a mixed response on Steam, with 50% of 9,033 users saying that they had a positive experience playing the game:

The game's rating on Steam as of April 30, 2023 (Image via Steam)

Dr DisRespect, on the other hand, claimed that his experience playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor was excellent, even though he noticed some cinematics drop frames. The creator's take went viral, garnering over one million views and 568 reactions. Twitter user @R_K_Holliday responded to The Doc's statement that people who complain about games should "get a life" by writing:

Twitch streamer Saqib "Lirik" also replied and attached a 20-second clip. In it, he encountered a texture glitch that seemed to hamper his gameplay, and exclaimed:

"This f**king guy. F**k away with your buggy a** face! The hell is that?! Ahh! Oh, my dude! Get the f**k away! Holy s**t, man!"

Additionally, during a livestream the same day, Lirik claimed that Star Wars Jedi Survivor was a "weaker" 2023 release. He compared it to Avalanche Software's Hogwarts Legacy, saying:

"I would now say, this is probably one of the weaker releases of 2023, IMO (in my opinion). I mean, there are still so many games dropping. So... I mean, not all of them are going to hit. Like, you know, at least Harry Potter felt polished."

Timestamp: 02:43:45

Dr DisRespect's response to Lirk was:

Some community members concurred with the former Twitch streamer's take, claiming that they had no problems while playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

The Neusance @The_Neusance @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Playing on PC as well it’s going smooth. You have to head into it like you’re turning on a movie @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Playing on PC as well it’s going smooth. You have to head into it like you’re turning on a movie

Noko @Nokokopuffs @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Agreed. Some tiny frame drops but I had amazing fps most of the time, it’s not breaking my pc and or unplayable so idgaf. It’s an amazing game so far! @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Agreed. Some tiny frame drops but I had amazing fps most of the time, it’s not breaking my pc and or unplayable so idgaf. It’s an amazing game so far!

Here are some more relevant reactions:

FrameChasers @ChasersFrame @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Thank you for this, im afraid that we will stop getting triple A releases becuase of all the poor people whining @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Thank you for this, im afraid that we will stop getting triple A releases becuase of all the poor people whining

JD @jasiyad @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Says the guy who complains about COD all the time @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Says the guy who complains about COD all the time

iitsRiddim_ttv @iitsRiddim @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars My game kept freezing up probably did about 7 times in the same area. Maybe cause I’m streaming while playing or my pc is garbage and needs an overhaul lol idk. But either way the game itself is great. Just wish it was smooth on my end. @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars My game kept freezing up probably did about 7 times in the same area. Maybe cause I’m streaming while playing or my pc is garbage and needs an overhaul lol idk. But either way the game itself is great. Just wish it was smooth on my end.

RAWSWAGGA @rawswaggatv @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Amazing game! I played on 1440p max settings and was dropping way to many frames. Maybe need a driver update! @DrDisrespect @EAStarWars Amazing game! I played on 1440p max settings and was dropping way to many frames. Maybe need a driver update!

Dr DisRespect is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming industry. He has been broadcasting on YouTube ever since he was mysteriously banned from Twitch. The 41-year-old content creator boasts 4.3 million subscribers with more than 400 million channel views.

