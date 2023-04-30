Twitch streamer Lirik says Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a "weaker" release of 2023, compares combat to Hogwarts Legacy

During a livestream on April 30, 2023, Twitch streamer Saqib "Lirik" shared his thoughts on the recently released game Star Wars Jedi Survivor and claimed it was one of the "weaker" releases of 2023. He compared it to Hogwarts Legacy, claiming the Avalanche Software-developed title was "more polished." However, he claimed that, in terms of combat mechanics, Hogwarts Legacy lagged behind Jedi Survivor as players were not adequately punished in the former.

The streamer added that there are some instances in Jedi Survivor wherein players can be affected and hurt when using certain moves and abilities.

Lirik gives his take on Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat mechanics

Lirik was two hours into his livestream earlier today when he started discussing the state of recently released games. He claimed that Star Wars Jedi Survivor was one of 2023's "weaker" launches. He compared it to Hogwarts Legacy and claimed that it was "more polished," saying:

"I would now say, this is probably one of the weaker releases of 2023, IMO (in my opinion). I mean, there are still so many games dropping. So... I mean, not all of them are going to hit. Like, you know, at least Harry Potter felt polished."

According to Lirik, the combat system in Hogwarts Legacy did not punish players. He elaborated:

"Dude, Hogwarts Legacy was... no, the combat in Hogwarts Legacy, actually... wasn't; it didn't make you feel like you were being punished sometimes, for like, pressing some of your spells. They wanted you to combo and do different things with your spells."

Timestamp: 02:43:45

The 32-year-old personality then made a comparison to Star Wars Jedi Survivor and said:

"This game, if I do like this move (The streamer does a move with his Lightsaber), during that animation, I would've f**king gotten shot (The streamer gets shot my Meyen Corr). Ahh, f**king a**hole!"

Fans react to Lirik's take

The streamer's thoughts on Star Wars Jedi Survivor was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Reddit user u/Maloonyy, the game "wants to be like" Dark Souls, but without the fine-tuned combat:

Another Reddit user, u/Kaung1999, hoped that the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order sequel would address several issues:

One community member claimed that Lirik gave a "perfect summarization":

Some of the more relevant comments were along these lines:

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, the game has received quite a lot of criticism due to its optimization issues.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes