Star Wars Jedi Survivor keeps crashing on PC: how to fix, possible reasons, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor launched on PC with several performance issues, leading players to deal with annoying crashes. There is no way to guarantee when the game is going to crash, so players are no doubt going to find themselves frustrated when it does wind up happening. Cal Kestis’ latest adventure is a hit with fans, but having to replay challenging content thanks to a PC crash can spoil anyone’s enjoyment of this Star Wars game.

Unfortunately, there are no guaranteed ways to fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s repeated PC crashes. Still, some tips could help players get a handle on this problem so that they can enjoy the otherwise excellent Star Wars Soulslike. The game brings a wealth of new ways to play and new challenges, but PC players also receive plenty of crashes and stutters.

How to possibly fix Star Wars Jedi Survivor when it crashes on PC

Not all players are having problems with Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PC, making these crashes even more frustrating when they occur. Unfortunately, this game launched with optimization issues on PC, which has led to a slowdown and, in the worst cases, repeated crashes. The developers are working on it, but that isn’t stopping crashes from happening now.

There are no guaranteed fixes either, but some of these tips could help players troubleshoot and figure out what’s going wrong with their copy of the game regardless of platform. These issues could happen even if your PC meets the recommended settings.

1) Restart your PC / Basic PC Troubleshooting

Many problems on a Windows PC can be solved simply by restarting your computer. Perhaps it’s been too long, or you have Windows updates waiting to install. This can cause gamers problems, whether you’re playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor or Hogwarts Legacy. Check your PC for updates, and then, if there are none to download, restart your PC and boot Steam/EGS again.

If you still have problems, use your Task Manager (Control+Shift+ESC), and close Steam/EGS/EA, depending on which program you own the game on. There are a few other suggestions to consider.

Disable third-party apps and services that could interfere with your gaming

Turn off programs/processes that consume large amounts of RAM

Check Firewall/VPN/Antivirus settings

Run Jedi Survivor as Administrator

2) Verify the integrity of game files

When installing Star Wars Jedi Survivor, a file could have become corrupted, making the game crash for unknown reasons. Simply right-click the game on Steam or EGS, and open the properties. Click “Installed files” and then “Verify the integrity of game files.” This will check the game for you.

3) Check for the Day Zero Patch/Latest Update

Some players don’t have their Steam client automatically updating their games, like Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Patches can be huge, and they may not have room for them. Another helpful idea is to make sure your game has the latest update. Upon launch, there was a Day Zero patch, but there may be other updates you need to download.

4) Update your GPU Drivers

Typically, when a significant game comes out, Nvidia or AMD will release an update for their graphics cards, allowing you to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor easier than before. Go to your GPU’s application on your PC, and make sure there aren’t updates waiting for you.

5) Reinstall the Game

If all else fails, you can try to reinstall the game completely. While it doesn’t sound helpful, reinstalling a game has occasionally helped players get games like Star Wars Jedi Survivor going again. No matter which platform you have it on for your PC, it’s easy to uninstall and reinstall.

If these fail and you still experience crashing for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you may have to wait for EA Games to push out a fix that will solve the problem. There are no confirmed fixes for this game’s crashes, but these tips could help.

