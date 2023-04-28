Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Electronic Arts released Star Wars Jedi Survivor on April 28, 2023, as a sequel to the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order title. It is a single-player action-adventure title that features new mechanics and a serene visual experience. The game can be quite demanding, but Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super users can run the game while compromising on a few display settings.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are comparatively older cards that were designed for 1080p gaming. While the cards can run most multiplayer titles in decent graphics with high frame rates, the story changes course with triple-A titles. Players must choose between a stable frame rate and better graphics quality.

Let us take a look at the best graphics settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor for Nvidia 1660 and 1660 Super.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 is a competitive entry-level graphics card for gamers who want to enjoy the latest titles. While it may not guarantee the best graphics presets for games, it can run most modern titles in HD resolution with low custom settings.

Here are the graphics settings players can use for Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the GTX 1660:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Visual Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Low

Low Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness

Brightness: Default

Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD

Hide HUD: Off

These settings will push the graphics card to its limits but provide a stable frame rate in the 45-55 range, making it playable enough due to its single-player nature. However, players can turn on the knob in some settings if they feel comfortable playing the adventure title at lower frames per second (FPS).

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is a step above the 1660 and can dish out better frame rates. However, the increment in performance is not too large as the graphics quality cannot be particularly increased.

Players can use the graphics settings listed below to balance visuals and frame rates.

The GTX 1660 Super manages to churn out better frame rates in the 55-60 range, offering a smoother gameplay experience.

It is important to note that the performance of both Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can differ for every individual due to the hardware combinations. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

