Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest addition to the Honkai series and was released on April 26, 2023, across several platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS. The role-playing game (RPG) is set in the HoYoverse and features a stunning art style with high visual details. PC users can experience the title in full bloom if their gaming rigs are equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1060 to meet the game's recommended requirements.

Fortunately, players with an Nvidia GTX 1660 or 1660 Super can easily play Honkai: Star Rail in decent settings while maintaining a constant frame rate of 60.

This article will highlight the best graphics settings for Honkai: Star Rail on the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super.

Most stable Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 is a competitive card that can run the most recent titles in medium settings at a 1080p resolution. However, the number of spell casts, animations, and character models can weigh on the card, resulting in a drop in frames per second (FPS).

Players can use the best graphics settings for a smooth gaming experience.

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 V-Sync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1

1 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Character Quality: Low

Low Environment Detail: Medium

Medium Bloom Effect: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Light Quality: Medium

The number of items that require rendering in the scene can affect the game's overall performance. Players can also choose to tweak these settings for a better gameplay experience.

Honkai: Star Rail optimal graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The 1660 Super is comparatively stronger than Nvidia’s GTX 1660 and can be used to crank up a few settings for more visual clarity. However, massive environments and maps can take a toll on the overall temperature of the graphics card.

Players can utilize the settings listed below for the best experience without compromising smooth gameplay.

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 V-Sync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1

1 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Medium

Medium Bloom Effect: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Medium

With these settings, the 1660 Super can breeze through Honkai: Star Rail and maintain a constant frame rate. Players can tone down the Shadow and Reflection Qualities if the game suffers from frame drops and stutters in large areas of the open world. Similarly, players can also try increasing the Environment Detail settings for a better visual experience.

It is important to note that the game may perform differently in the same settings depending on the processor and graphics card combination. Players can easily tweak the graphics to fit their needs - high FPS or better visuals - through the user-friendly settings menu. Follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and game guides.

