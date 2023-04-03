5 most popular GPUs in 2023 so far

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) have come a long way with several technological advancements in terms of performance. Nvidia and AMD are the top manufacturing companies and enjoy the majority of the market share when it comes to graphics cards. Further, both are rapidly developing their silicon technology every year, which is causing the competition to heat up even more.

GPUs are complex hardware that can aid users in various applications like rendering processes, running games, and graphics-related tasks. However, not every graphics card is built alike, and arrives in different iterations with varying performances and different price tags. Some take the spotlight as a result of their value for money and some because of their sheer performance capacities.

This article will highlight the most popular GPUs of 2023 so far.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

5 best GPU choices in 2023 to go for: Nvidia GTX 1660 Super, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, and more

Nvidia and AMD are two competitive companies and have been going back and forth with their GPU releases. The companies announce a new line of graphics cards almost every year and compete for the best products released.

The community generally takes a liking to the mid-range cards as they are listed for a medium price with more than enough juice to run the most recent gaming titles.

1) Nvidia GTX 1660 Super ($215.90)

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super was released in the fourth quarter of 2019 and immediately rose in popularity. It utilizes the award-winning Turing architecture and boasts high capabilities in adaptive-shading technology, alongside a unified memory architecture.

Specs GTX 1660 Super Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory Bus 192 bit Cache 64 KB per SM (L1)/ 1536 KB (L2) TDP 125 W Power connector 8-pin Price $215.90

The card has a whopping 6 GB GDDR6 memory configuration and can run popular titles like Valorant and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at high frame rates.

2) AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT ($229.99)

The AMD RX 5700 XT is two generations behind the company’s latest graphics card product line. However, it remains a viable choice for most budget builders as it can deliver high performance at a low price point. It features a maximum of 8 GB of memory size and has a 256-bit memory interface.

Specs RX 5700 XT Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory Bus 256 bit Cache 4 MB (L2) TDP 225 W Power connector 6-pin + 8-pin Price $229.99

The card can theoretically support Virtual Super Resolution (VSR) at 4K and runs the AMD RDNA architecture with FreeSync and Virtual Reality (VR) ready features.

3) Nvidia RTX 2060 Super ($279.00)

Nvidia released its 20-series GPUs in the middle of 2019 with a relatively hiked price range. The RTX 2060 Super is a powerful chip that utilizes the Turing architecture. The silicon package contains a total of 8 GB GDDR6 memory alongside a 256-bit memory bus.

Specs RTX 2060 Super Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory Bus 256 bit Cache 64 KB per SM (L1)/ 4 MB (L2) TDP 175 W Power connector 8-ping Price $279.00

It is a heavy card and draws quite a lot of power compared to its humble 10-series cousins. However, this series is the first iteration of graphics cards that support ray tracing technology.

4) Nvidia RTX 3060 TI ($419.99)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 TI has established itself as one of the most popular graphics cards in 2023 so far. It has great economic utility and provides users with performance in almost all aspects, including high-resolution rendering and gaming. It features the brand-new Ampere architecture and presents a new generational leap.

Specs RTX 33060 TI Memory size 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory Bus 256 bit Cache 128 KB per SM (L1)/ 4 MB (L2) TDP 200 W Power connector 12-ping Price $419.99

It has a maximum of 8 GB GDDR6 memory size with a 256-bit memory bus like the 20-series. Its power efficiency is higher than the 2060 Super and can run most triple-A titles at 4K resolution.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($439.99)

The AMD RX 6700 XT is a considerably recent product from Team Red. It boasts a larger 12 GB GDDR6 memory size but has a smaller 192-bit memory bus interface. It has a large power draw as well but is capable of high performance on even the heaviest tasks.

Specs RX 6700 XT Memory size 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory Bus 192 bit Cache 3 MB (L2)/ 96 MB (L3) TDP 230 W Power connector 6-pin + 8-pin Price $439.99

It is a great product that can help consumers utilize modern rendering and processing tools and contribute to different tasks. It also supports gaming at 4K resolutions, but the frame rates may vary depending on the game.

The GPU market is currently filled with various great choices that could prove to be an asset. These cards can easily last for another year or two as the manufacturers also provide regular driver updates for smooth functioning.

