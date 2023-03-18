When is the AMD Radeon RX 7800 series expected to launch? Predicting specs, performance, and more

AMD is yet to launch its Radeon RX 7800 series of GPUs. While Nvidia has already introduced three graphics cards in their latest Geforce RTX 40 lineup, AMD has limited itself to just two high-end cards catered towards high-framerate 4K gaming.

According to recent leaks, the company has delayed the lower-end RX 7800, 7700, and 7600 series video cards. Although the official details surrounding these products are few and far between, industry insiders and leakers have a ton to share.

This article goes over the expected launch date of the upcoming AMD video cards, their predicted specs, and more.

When will the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT likely hit the market?

It is worth noting that AMD has not yet spoken about the upcoming RX 7800 series video cards. In early December 2022, the company introduced its higher-end cards. It has been over three months since then, and we are still awaiting details.

A couple of weeks ago, it was rumored that AMD is prepping the RX 7800, 7700, and 7600 cards for a June 2023 launch. It appears that Team Red might introduce the cards at the China 618 event on June 18, 2023.

Nvidia has launched three video cards, including the relatively cheaper and more value-for-money RTX 4070 Ti. The RTX 4070 is expected to debut next month. AMD might lose its foothold in the market if it delays its cards by another quarter.

Expected specs

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will be a serious step down from its elder RX 7900 series siblings. The upcoming card will be based on a smaller GPU die and will pack much fewer shading units, RT cores, texture mapping units, and render output units.

AMD is expected to pair 12 GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory with the 7800 XT. It will be based on a 192-bit bus. In comparison, both the RX 7900 series cards pack much faster memory based on a wider bus width.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Navi 31 Shading units 3,840 5,376 Memory size 12 GB 20 GB Memory type 192-bit 18 Gbps GDDR6 320-bit 20 Gbps GDDR6 TDP 300W 300W

Expected performance

The upcoming card is expected to have a theoretical performance of 43.01 TFLOPs. In comparison, the RTX 4080 packs a floating point performance of 48.74 TFLOPs, and the 4070 Ti is at an estimated 40.09 TFLOPs.

Theoretical performance is not an accurate representation of what to expect from these graphics cards. However, it can give an estimate of how much they might stack up in real-life workloads.

Based on these calculations, the upcoming video card will be faster than the last-gen RX 6900 XT and the 3080 Ti. However, it still might be slower than the RX 6950 XT and the 3090 Ti.

Overall, the RX 7800 XT is shaping up to be a solid video card. The GPU might dethrone the 4070 Ti as the best value-for-money mid-range card for high-resolution, high-frame-rate gaming.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

