Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG from the developers of Koei Tecmo, the makers of the classic title Nioh. It takes place in a dark fantasy world filled with lethal beasts. Players must defeat their foes and progress through this dangerous realm. All these elements are combined with an intriguing narrative that keeps players on the edge of their seats throughout the game.

The GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super are two of Nvidia's most popular graphics cards, known for their reliable performance and exceptional gameplay experience in 1080p. These GPUs are built to deliver high frame rates, ensuring a smooth and immersive gaming experience without sacrificing image quality.

These graphics cards are based on Nvidia's Turing architecture, allowing for impressive performance and efficiency. Despite being lower mid-tier GPUs, the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super are well-equipped for most gamers' needs.

GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super offer optimal results in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action-packed game that heavily emphasizes combat. As a result, players must be ready to engage in intense battles that require quick reflexes and precise movement. Maintaining a high and stable framerate ensures a smooth and seamless gaming experience.

The recommended settings have been carefully selected to ensure that GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super users can enjoy the game with high-quality visuals without compromising on performance. This is especially important for a game like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, where combat forms a significant part of the gameplay.

By striking the right balance between image quality and framerate, players can enjoy the game to its fullest potential without lag or stutter. Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to use with the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the GTX 1660

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow render distance: Near

Near Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Disabled

: Disabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the GTX 1660 Super

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow render distance: Standard

Standard Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Disabled

: Disabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Standard

Standard Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

These are the best settings for the GTX 1660 and the GTX 1660 Super with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, it is worth noting here that these results were derived from the game's demo version, and the performance of the game's final build might differ.

