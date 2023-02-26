Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Sons of the Forest takes players on a gruesome journey where their survival skills are put to the test. This world is filled with danger, and one must build, craft, defend, and hunt to survive. All these elements of the title are brought to life by its brilliant graphic design and attention to detail, which immerses gamers in an experience like never before.
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are lower mid-tier GPUs. These cards are meant to be used to play games in 1080p, and they excel at that resolution. However, these are no longer mainstream and have been taken over by hardware with ray-tracing technology. However, these still don't fail to deliver playable results in early 2023.
GTX 1660 and 1660 Super offer sub-optimal results in Sons of the Forest
The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super don't provide the best experience in Sons of the Forest in 1080p. Players with these GPUs looking to play the game must adjust their graphics settings to arrive at optimal results.
The settings suggested in this guide will bring the best of both worlds together—visual quality and framerate. This change will ensure that players don't miss out on the game's graphical fidelity and smooth gameplay.
Here are the best graphic settings for Sons of the Forest with the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super:
Sons of the Forest graphics settings for the GTX 1660
Display
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080(16:9)
- Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Max FPS: Max
- Gamma: As per the user's preference.
- Brightness: As per the user's preference
Graphics
- Quality preset: Custom
- Draw distance: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Fog quality: Off
- Anisotropic textures: On
- Shadow quality: Low
- Clouds: Medium
- Grass: Medium
- Water: Medium
- Parallax distance: Low
- Billboard quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Full
Features
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target: N/A
- Bloom: As per the user's preference.
- Screen space resolution: Off
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference.
- Micro shadowing: Off
- Contact shadows: Off
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference.
Style
- Film grain: As per the user's preference.
- Color grade: Default
Sons of the Forest graphics settings for the GTX 1660 Super
Display
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080(16:9)
- Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Max FPS: Max
- Gamma: As per the user's preference.
- Brightness: As per the user's preference
Graphics
- Quality preset: Custom
- Draw distance: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Fog quality: High
- Anisotropic textures: On
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Clouds: Medium
- Grass: Medium
- Water: Medium
- Parallax distance: Medium
- Billboard quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Full
Features
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Dynamic resolution target: N/A
- Bloom: As per the user's preference.
- Screen space resolution: Off
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference.
- Micro shadowing: Off
- Contact shadows: Off
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference.
Style
- Film grain: As per the user's preference.
- Color grade: Default
These settings will deliver the most optimal results with the GTX 1660 and the GTX 1660 Super in Sons of the Forest. However, it is essential to note that the game is still in its Early Access phase. So, the performance results from the game's final version might differ.
