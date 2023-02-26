Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Sons of the Forest takes players on a gruesome journey where their survival skills are put to the test. This world is filled with danger, and one must build, craft, defend, and hunt to survive. All these elements of the title are brought to life by its brilliant graphic design and attention to detail, which immerses gamers in an experience like never before.

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 and 1660 Super are lower mid-tier GPUs. These cards are meant to be used to play games in 1080p, and they excel at that resolution. However, these are no longer mainstream and have been taken over by hardware with ray-tracing technology. However, these still don't fail to deliver playable results in early 2023.

GTX 1660 and 1660 Super offer sub-optimal results in Sons of the Forest

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super don't provide the best experience in Sons of the Forest in 1080p. Players with these GPUs looking to play the game must adjust their graphics settings to arrive at optimal results.

The settings suggested in this guide will bring the best of both worlds together—visual quality and framerate. This change will ensure that players don't miss out on the game's graphical fidelity and smooth gameplay.

Here are the best graphic settings for Sons of the Forest with the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super:

Sons of the Forest graphics settings for the GTX 1660

Display

Resolution : 1920 x 1080(16:9)

: 1920 x 1080(16:9) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Fog quality: Off

Off Anisotropic textures: On

On Shadow quality: Low

Low Clouds: Medium

Medium Grass: Medium

Medium Water: Medium

Medium Parallax distance: Low

Low Billboard quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Screen space resolution: Off

Off Motion blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Micro shadowing: Off

Off Contact shadows: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference.

Style

Film grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color grade: Default

These settings will deliver the most optimal results with the GTX 1660 in Sons of the Forest. For the GTX 1660 Super, use the same settings but increase Fog quality to High, Shadow quality to Medium, and Parallax distance to Medium. However, it is essential to note that the game is still in its Early Access phase. So, the performance results from the game's final version might differ.

