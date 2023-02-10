Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super were launched as budget alternatives to the RTX 2060 lineup in 2019. The GPUs are based on the same Turing architecture as the newly launched RTX lineup. However, the GTX-branded GPUs are not capable of ray tracing.

The GPUs pack impressive rasterization performances, in line with the high-end Pascal offerings. Thus, many budget gamers picked these cards over the costlier RTX and RX offerings.

To this date, the cards can handle the latest AAA titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the Dead Space remake without hiccups. However, the settings must be adjusted to prevent major framerate drops. This guide lists the ideal graphics options for the GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super.

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super handle Hogwarts Legacy without major issues

The GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super cards are successors of the commercially successful GTX 1060. The GPUs are packed with even more power than the GTX 1070. Upon launch, they were impressive in 1440p as well.

Impressively, even three years after their release, the cards hold up pretty well now that they have access to temporal upscaling formulas like AMD FSR. However, the cards are not ray-tracing capable.

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1660 at 1080p

The GTX 1660 runs Hogwarts Legacy impeccably at FHD. The best settings for the video card are listed below.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1660 at 1440p

Although 1440p is a bit of a stretch for the GTX 1660, it can easily handle Hogwarts Legacy at the resolution with further tweaks to the settings. A mix of high, medium, and low settings does the trick. The game looks quite good while maintaining a smooth and playable framerate.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Sky Quality: Medium

Medium Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Population Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super at 1080p

The GTX 1660 Super is much faster than the original video card. Thus, gamers won't have problems maxing out Hogwarts Legacy with the GPU at 1080p.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT at 1440p

With a few tweaks, 1440p is quite playable with a 1660 Super.

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Effects Quality: High

High Material Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Sky Quality: High

High Foliage Quality: High

High Post Process Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High View Distance Quality: High

High Population Quality: High

High Ray Tracing Reflections: Off

Off Ray Tracing Shadows: Off

Off Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Overall, the GTX 1660 and the 1660 Super are not the most powerful video cards money can buy. However, since Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized title, the GPUs can easily run the game at FHD and QHD resolutions without major problems.

