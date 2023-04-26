Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Honkai: Star Rail is finally underway. At its core, it is a space fantasy RPG title developed by HoYoverse and is the fourth installment in the series. The game is available for free on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Android, and iOS. It features numerous new characters and familiar faces from past entries in the series.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range Nvidia GPUs launched in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Although they are several years old, they do a fantastic job with gaming, especially at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. They are the second generation of RTX cards and provide users with significant performance improvements over the first gen GPUs.

Despite their age, the two cards handle most new releases without breaking a sweat, and Honkai: Star Rail is no exception. This guide looks at the best settings for the game with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 3060

Honkai: Star Rail was developed for last-gen hardware and mobile devices. Due to HoYoverse's design choices, the game runs flawlessly on most modern hardware. However, the title is locked at 60 FPS, so gamers looking for a high refresh rate might be disappointed. Considering that it has a maximum limit of 60 FPS, the RTX 3060 can easily attain this target.

Players looking for the most optimal experience in this RPG title with their RTX 3060 should use the following settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with RTX 3060 Ti

The same goes for the RTX 3060 Ti. It can easily support 60 FPS. However, thanks to the extra processing power on this GPU, users can opt for a higher resolution or settings. Having said that, the following are the best settings to use in the game with the RTX 3060 Ti:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440 Full Screen

2560x1440 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.4

1.4 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: Very High

Very High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: Very High

These settings will offer users an optimal experience when playing the game. While it is true that both cards are capable of playing the game in 4K resolution, it is recommended to stick to the settings suggested in the guide.

If you are dissatisfied with the results and desire a more stable experience, consider lowering a few settings or dropping the resolution. However, opt for higher graphics settings or resolution for higher graphical fidelity, but at the cost of lower stability.

Poll : 0 votes