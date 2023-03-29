Best The Last of Us Part 1 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 1's PC version is finally underway. The latest game from Naughty Dog brings in a host of graphical upgrades for the PC port over the original title on the PlayStation 3. While the main focus of The Last of Us Part 1 remains its narrative, the improved visuals surely enhance the immersion, providing gamers with a Last of Us experience never before seen. Nvidia offers two mid-range graphics cards: the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. These are from the second generation, which includes substantial improvements over the first.
These enhancements may be seen in both ray tracing and rasterization performance. Even though they are a generation older now, the two cards can easily handle the majority of recent releases.
RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti perform surprisingly well in The Last of Us Part 1
The Last of Us Part 1 provides users with a host of graphics settings to tweak. Thus, enabling players to customize the gameplay experience to their liking. However, not everything is perfect with the game. The PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 is plagued with performance issues that result in a sub-optimal experience.
It's a relief to know that RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti users will be surprised by how effectively the two cards perform in The Last of Us Part 1. Although a few little concessions must be made here and there, achieving workable framerates doesn't require severe graphical quality losses. Users may also play The Last of Us Part 1 at their highest settings if they so like.
To guarantee that players enjoy the game, a reasonable balance must be struck while taking into account the current status of the poorly optimized port. Having said that here are the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti:
Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
- Display: 1
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Gore: As per the user's preference.
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- Animation Quality: Medium
Geometry Settings
- Draw Distance: Medium
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: High
- Character Level of Detail: High
- Environment Level of Detail: Medium
Texture Settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: High
- Character Texture Quality: High
- Environment Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: Medium
Lighting Settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: High
- Directional Shadow Distance: Medium
- Image-Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Bounced Lighting: Off
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Contact Shadow Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off
Reflections Settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 50
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 50
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading Settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Half Resolution
Post-Effects Settings
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.
- Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.
Visual Effects Settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060
Display
General
- Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
- Display: 1
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Ratio: Auto
- Display Resolution: 1920x1080
- Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off
- V-Sync: Off
- Framerate Cap: Unlocked
Resolution scaling
- Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- Render Scale: Locked
- Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: Between 60 and 70
Effects
- Field of View: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.
- Gore: As per the user's preference.
Graphics
- Graphics Preset: Custom
- Animation Quality: High
Geometry Settings
- Draw Distance: High
- Dynamic Object Level of Detail: High
- Character Level of Detail: High
- Environment Level of Detail: Medium
Texture Settings
- Dynamic Object Texture Quality: High
- Character Texture Quality: High
- Environment Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Texture Sampling Quality: High
Lighting Settings
- Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution
- Directional Shadow Resolution: High
- Directional Shadow Distance: Medium
- Image-Based Lighting: On
- Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Bounced Lighting: On
- Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Contact Shadow Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off
Reflections Settings
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50
- Screen Space Reflections Distance: 50
- Glossy Reflections Quality: 50
- Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium
- Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On
Shading Settings
- Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On
- Refraction Quality: Half Resolution
Post-Effects Settings
- Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.
- Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.
- Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.
- Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.
Visual Effects Settings
- Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium
- Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.
These are the most optimal settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. Users are encouraged to wait for the shaders to compile before starting the game. Also, it's critical to remember that these settings are not a fix for the performance problems in The Last of Us Part 1 and may only be used for a certain amount to reach appropriate framerates.
