Best The Last of Us Part 1 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Last of Us Part 1's PC version is finally underway. The latest game from Naughty Dog brings in a host of graphical upgrades for the PC port over the original title on the PlayStation 3. While the main focus of The Last of Us Part 1 remains its narrative, the improved visuals surely enhance the immersion, providing gamers with a Last of Us experience never before seen. Nvidia offers two mid-range graphics cards: the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti. These are from the second generation, which includes substantial improvements over the first.

These enhancements may be seen in both ray tracing and rasterization performance. Even though they are a generation older now, the two cards can easily handle the majority of recent releases.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti perform surprisingly well in The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 provides users with a host of graphics settings to tweak. Thus, enabling players to customize the gameplay experience to their liking. However, not everything is perfect with the game. The PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 is plagued with performance issues that result in a sub-optimal experience.

It's a relief to know that RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti users will be surprised by how effectively the two cards perform in The Last of Us Part 1. Although a few little concessions must be made here and there, achieving workable framerates doesn't require severe graphical quality losses. Users may also play The Last of Us Part 1 at their highest settings if they so like.

To guarantee that players enjoy the game, a reasonable balance must be struck while taking into account the current status of the poorly optimized port. Having said that here are the best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Display: 1

1 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Gore: As per the user's preference.

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Animation Quality: Medium

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: Medium

Medium Dynamic Object Level of Detail: High

High Character Level of Detail: High

High Environment Level of Detail: Medium

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: High

High Character Texture Quality: High

High Environment Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: Medium

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution

Half Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: High

High Directional Shadow Distance: Medium

Medium Image-Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Bounced Lighting: Off

Off Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50

50 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 50

50 Glossy Reflections Quality: 50

50 Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Half Resolution

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

Best graphics settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060

Display

General

Video Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Display: 1

1 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Ratio: Auto

Auto Display Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Ultrawide Pillarboxes: Off

Off V-Sync: Off

Off Framerate Cap: Unlocked

Resolution scaling

Scaling Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution

NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Render Scale: Locked

Locked Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: Between 60 and 70

Effects

Field of View: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Gore: As per the user's preference.

Graphics

Graphics Preset: Custom

Custom Animation Quality: High

Geometry Settings

Draw Distance: High

High Dynamic Object Level of Detail: High

High Character Level of Detail: High

High Environment Level of Detail: Medium

Texture Settings

Dynamic Object Texture Quality: High

High Character Texture Quality: High

High Environment Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

16x Texture Sampling Quality: High

Lighting Settings

Ambient Shadow Quality: Half Resolution

Half Resolution Directional Shadow Resolution: High

High Directional Shadow Distance: Medium

Medium Image-Based Lighting: On

On Spotlight Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Point Lights Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Bounced Lighting: On

On Screen Space Shadows Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Contact Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion Denoise Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Directional Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Cone Tracing: Off

Reflections Settings

Screen Space Reflections: On

On Screen Space Reflections Accuracy: 50

50 Screen Space Reflections Distance: 50

50 Glossy Reflections Quality: 50

50 Real-time Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Real-time Cloud Shadow Reflections: On

Shading Settings

Screen Space Sub-Surface Scattering: On

On Refraction Quality: Half Resolution

Post-Effects Settings

Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Depth of Field Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Quality: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur Resolution: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom Resolution: As per the user's preference.

Visual Effects Settings

Volumetric Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Lens Flare: As per the user's preference.

These are the most optimal settings for The Last of Us Part 1 with the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. Users are encouraged to wait for the shaders to compile before starting the game. Also, it's critical to remember that these settings are not a fix for the performance problems in The Last of Us Part 1 and may only be used for a certain amount to reach appropriate framerates.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes