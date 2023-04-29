Star Wars Jedi Survivor console performance guide: How to fix lag and stutter on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s official release has been a disappointing one, with the game receiving mostly negative reviews due to having several performance bugs across all platforms. While PC users experienced frequent crashes and bugs, console players experienced lag and stutters at various points in the game. However, console players can still try to improve the game's performance on their devices by adjusting certain visual settings.

Although this may not completely eliminate the stutters and lag during certain stages of the game, it could make the experience more tolerable.

Respawn @Respawn



From everyone on the Respawn Star Wars Jedi: Survivor team, thank you for continuing on this adventure with us, and may the Force be with you! Today, your journey continues. You will face impossible odds, reunite with old friends, meet new foes, and stand against the darkness.From everyone on the Respawn Star Wars Jedi: Survivor team, thank you for continuing on this adventure with us, and may the Force be with you! Today, your journey continues. You will face impossible odds, reunite with old friends, meet new foes, and stand against the darkness.From everyone on the Respawn Star Wars Jedi: Survivor team, thank you for continuing on this adventure with us, and may the Force be with you!❤️ https://t.co/q3vo07rsIC

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you can do to deal with the lag and stutter issues while playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Fixing Star Wars Jedi Survivor lag on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

These settings changes will look to make Star Wars Jedi Survivor a bit more optimized on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, however, it’s not going to completely rule out lag and stutters from the title.

The first step to improving the game’s performance on your console will be to navigate to the visual settings within the game. Here's how you can do this:

Press the options button on the PlayStation or the Menu Button on the Xbox and then open up the in-game main menu screen.

Press R1 or RB to navigate to the cogwheel icon that will have the Visuals section.

Make your way to the settings, and you will be able to see all the graphics options that you can change.

After making your way to the visual settings page, you will then need to tinker with the options. Here are some of the changes you should make:

Performance Mode: On

Field of View: Narrower/Narrowest

HDR Output: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: Off

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Camera Shake: 50 – 0 %

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor A note from the Jedi Team on the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor https://t.co/C3bp78VICr

Switching to Performance Mode is a must when it comes to improving the stability and performance on both consoles. The additional settings tweaks will also look to significantly make the game run much smoother, but it will not be able to prevent lag and stutter in certain areas.

Considering the number of performance issues Star Wars Jedi Survivor players have been facing on all platforms, it’s highly likely that the developers release a patch and hotfix in the coming weeks.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes