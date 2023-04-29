Star Wars Jedi Survivor “unpacking error” on PC: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC port has been off to a rough start, with players on the platform facing a significant number of issues. These include frequent crashing, performance bugs, and an unpacking error that occurs when trying to launch the game. This error is not limited to a specific client and has been reported by users on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.

The unpacking error occurs when attempting to launch the game for the first time after pre-loading it onto the system. The game downloads its encoded data, which remains inaccessible until the official release. The final process is to unpack this data before allowing players to start the game.

Unfortunately, many players are experiencing issues with unpacking, such as freezing or slowing down, and there are only a few temporary workarounds to this problem.

Today’s guide will explain how you can deal with the “unpacking error” in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Fixing the “unpacking error” in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

As mentioned, there are no permanent solutions to fixing the “unpacking error” in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. However, here are a few things that you can do to deal with it on your system:

1) Restart the client

You can try to cancel the unpacking process and then restart the client that you are using to play the game. Whether it be Steam, Epic Games Store, or the EA App, many in the community have mentioned that restarting the client has fixed the unpacking error for them.

2) Pause and resume unpacking

You can try and resume the unpacking process to deal with the issue. While it may not appear to change much, it seems to have worked for some in the community.

3) Shut down all background processes

Shutting down all background third-party software as well as your internet browser could speed up the Star Wars Jedi Survivor unpacking process if it freezes up or slows down.

It may be a RAM issue, and freeing up space for the game’s unpacking process might just do the trick.

4) Set the client as a high priority task

An alternate method you can try is to set the Steam, Epic Games Store, or the EA App on high priority. You can do this through the Task Manager by just right-clicking on the program and then setting the priority option to “High.”

5) Wait for a fix

Considering the number of players who have been facing unpacking issues with Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it’s very likely that the developers will implement a patch to deal with the error.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes