All upcoming Xbox One and Series X|S games of April 2022

Xbox has grown to be one of the biggest publishers in the gaming industry. With Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax Entertainment and the future takeover of Activision Blizzard, the corporation's gaming division is certainly making its mark.

The Xbox One and Series X|S had many amazing games released in March, with titles like TUNIC and NORCO arriving through Game Pass. The subscription-based service continues to be the best deal in gaming, with titles like Far, Young Souls, TUNIC, NORCO, and Weird West added on Day 1.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s new for Xbox One and Series X|S in April 2022.

What are some of the best games coming out in April 2022 for Xbox One and Series X|S?

For Xbox players, April 2022 will kick off with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The epic space saga with Lego elements is certainly going to be something amazing.

After making its debut on the Xbox system last year, Sony’s baseball title MLB: The Show returns for this year’s entry. Not only will the game be available on Xbox One and Series X|S, but it will also be included with Game Pass.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, the remaster of the iconic 1999 RPG, will make its way to Xbox in April 2022. Godfall, the PS5 launch title, will also arrive this month.

The end of the month will see the release of MotoGP, Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe launch on the Xbox system.

All in all, April 2022 is quite a tame month for Xbox in terms of big blockbuster AAA titles. However, there are a few interesting indie titles coming to the platform, some of which will most likely be included with Game Pass.

List of all games releasing on Xbox One and Series X|S in April 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

MLB: The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Godfall (Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Mokoko X (Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Slipstream (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Chernobylite (PS5, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

MotoGP 22 (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh