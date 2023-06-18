"We'll have to see what happens" - Asmongold addresses fan speculation about his move to another livestreaming platform

On June 17, 2023, One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" addressed fan speculation and concerns about his move to another livestreaming platform. The conversation began while he was reviewing posts on his official subreddit. He mentioned that several community members had asked him if he planned on switching to another livestreaming platform after Felix "xQc" landed a $100 million non-exclusive deal with Kick. The Twitch star responded:

"Are we moving? A lot of people have asked me about - if I'm going to go to another platform. People asked this all of the time. Umm... that depends on how much. So, you know, we'll see what happens. So, yeah. I mean, I don't know. We'll have to see what happens."

Asmongold makes "two promises" to his community on the topic of accepting a livestreaming deal from another platform

On June 17, 2023, Zack had just begun his livestream when he claimed to have been "very busy" during the day. He elaborated:

"Today's been a day, huh? Man... I've been a very busy dude today. I had a lot of things I needed to do. Conversations that needed to be had. Things that needed to be talked about. You know? It is what it is. So, man. We've got a lot to talk about today. Pretty crazy day! Can you believe that?"

The Austin-based personality then addressed the speculation of him switching to a Twitch competitor. Initially, Asmongold stated that his decision would be based on the amount of money offered by other livestreaming platforms. He also expressed uncertainty about what would happen.

Timestamp: 00:03:15

The MMORPG streamer then made "two promises" to his community in the event that he accepts a deal from another platform. Asmongold stated that he will continue to broadcast "consistently" and will not accept an exclusive deal:

"You know, what really matters to me - like, I will give you guys two promises. Okay? Is that, I will consistently continue to stream and I will not take an exclusive deal on another platform. I don't think that's the right option for me, at this moment. So, yeah."

Fans react to the streamer's promise

The clip has garnered more than 458 comments on YouTube. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip. (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

This is not the first time Asmongold has discussed transitioning to another platform. During a livestream on June 7, 2023, the content creator expressed displeasure with Twitch's controversial branded deals policy. He asserted that he would sign a non-exclusive deal with another platform if Twitch implemented the regulations.

Poll : 0 votes