"I f**king hate this" - Asmongold furious at Blizzard for adding new microtransaction in World of Warcraft

During a livestream on June 14, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on a new microtransaction that has been discovered in World of Warcraft's patch 10.1.5 Public Test Realm (PTR). According to WoW Head, they have data-mined numerous in-game shop assets for the Trader's Tender bundles. Furthermore, they claimed that the assets resembled the images that players frequently see in the Battle.net shop.

Asmongold was unhappy with this addition. After observing that some World of Warcraft players said they would "riot" if these microtransactions were added, the Austin, Texas-based personality exclaimed:

"I share your pain. I agree with you. I f**king hate this! I think it is ridiculous, that you have to buy expansions for a game, that has microtransactions and a sub-fee. It is a f**king joke!"

Asmongold appalled by Blizzard Entertainment's "audacity" to add more microtransactions in World of Warcraft

Asmongold was three hours into his broadcast earlier today when he came across the aforementioned information shared by WoW Head. He also went over the reactions posted under the thread, with several players expressing their displeasure:

"'Nothing most everyone didn't see coming.' 'Don't ruin the best feature added to the game.' 'So, it begins.' 'Wish I could say this wasn't on my Bingo card.' 'Who would've thought?' If they put Trader's Tenders on the shop, we riot.'"

Fans then inquired whether World of Warcraft had become a pay-to-win game. Asmongold responded, saying:

"Yeah, it's already pay-to-win! Like, what the f**k? I mean... Blizzard has clearly thrown in the towel, in regards to caring about the integrity of their game. And they've done that over ten years ago. And, it is frustrating to be reminded of that fact, as we can see right here. But, there you go!"

A few moments later, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) stated that he agreed with the community's sentiments, calling the new microtransactions a "f**king joke." Asmongold was also appalled by Blizzard Entertainment's "audacity" and remarked:

"And, you can also buy gold in the game! And, they have the audacity to say that it's to help gold sellers! Get the f**k out of here! Of course, not!"

Asmongold believed that Blizzard Entertainment did not add the contentious feature because World of Warcraft's lifecycle was nearing its end. Providing a "theoretical" situation, the content creator explained:

"And, the reason why gaming is like this is because people don't actually stop playing the games! If people started not playing the games, that were like this, they would go away! Like, theoretically. Okay? If every single World of Warcraft player un-subscribed from the game tonight because of this, you would have Bobby Kotick himself, issuing an apology by tomorrow. And this would be gone! But, that's not going to happen. And it never will. Because most people don't care and it doesn't matter."

Zack's take on the recent controversy shrouding World of Warcraft has attracted more than 252 responses in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

For context, Trader's Tender is a currency in World of Warcraft that allows players to purchase special and unique items from the Trading Post, such as mounts, pets, transmogs, and more.

These items change monthly, and players can obtain Trader's Tender by completing monthly challenges.

