"70-80% of people are on Nick's side" - Asmongold gives his take on the Nickmercs controversy

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the recent controversy involving FaZe Clan co-owner Nicholas "Nickmercs." For those unaware, the latter recently went viral after he shared his thoughts on an incident that occurred in California, where anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors assaulted demonstrators. Nickmercs tweeted:

Puckett ✈️ #CDL2023 @MLGPuckett



Americans are in a sad place right now.

Let people love who they love and live your own life. Brennan Murphy @brenonade Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting.



The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month. Anti-LGBT protestors attack Pro-LGBT demonstrators outside of a Glendale, CA schoolboard meeting.The schoolboard is voting on recognizing June as Pride month. https://t.co/T1zqZMTn7D This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment.Americans are in a sad place right now.Let people love who they love and live your own life. twitter.com/brenonade/stat… This happened 4 blocks from my Overwatch League apartment. Americans are in a sad place right now.Let people love who they love and live your own life. twitter.com/brenonade/stat…

Responding to the drama, Asmongold suggested that the issue was not so much about "what was said" but rather about the context around it. After observing that some of his audience stood with Nickmercs, the Texan said:

"'I stand with Nick.' No, I think a lot of people do. I've looked at... I've paid attention to a lot of... the conversations around it. And, I would say, like, in every neutral platform, people are, like, vastly in support of Nick. Like, I would say, like, 70-80% of people are on Nick's side. If not more!"

"Why would I be afraid of talking about something?" - Asmongold responds to those claiming he is being "trapped" by bringing up the Nickmercs drama

At the 05:40-hour mark of his broadcast on June 12, fans asked Asmongold to comment on the Nickmercs controversy. The Twitch star responded by saying:

"I mean, I already talked about it, like, earlier today. I mean, it's not really a lot to say. I feel like a lot of people wouldn't have reacted to this badly if he didn't make a comment under a tweet that, like, was about people attacking LGBT activists. Like, it's not even about, like... what was said. It is more about, like, the context."

After claiming that Nickmercs had the support of "70 to 80%" netizens, Twitch chat suggested that people were attempting to "trap" the One True King (OTK) co-founder into saying something questionable. Asmongold remarked:

"'They want to trap you into saying something.' Who are you talking to? Like, who's, 'They?' Why would I be afraid of talking about something? People are going to get mad at me?"

Asmongold then said that he had the "right opinions" and elaborated:

"Here's my position on this, right? It's like, I know that I have the right opinions. And, like, I know, like, what I think isn't wrong. So, why would I be upset if I express how I think? Because I'm not wrong. So, that's all there is to it!"

Timestamp: 05:40:10

A few moments later, Asmongold claimed that bigger content creators were not supporting Nickmecs because they risked losing their sponsorships:

"The reason why you don't see other content creators not supporting him is because you can lose sponsors for it. So, because it's not, like, profitable and people don't support them publicly, the main reason for that is, they're just afraid of losing money. If money wasn't involved in content creation, you'd see a lot more content creators speaking up and defending him."

He believed that people were holding back their opinions since they didn't want to deal with the consequences of speaking out:

"But because people can lose sponsorships and partnerships, it creates, like, a chilling effect where nobody wants to defend Nick or Tim, or anybody like that because they're worried about just, even defending what this person saying, getting you labeled as, like, a homophobe, who wants to, like, kill gay people. Or something like that. And then, you have a bunch of psychos on Twitter that will take what you say and then turn it into something different. And then, go to your sponsors and f**king cry about it and get your partnership removed."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Zack's take on the controversy has received over 1,265 responses on YouTube. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed Asmongold provided the "most sane take," another community member explained why they believed relying on sponsors is not ideal.

Poll : 0 votes