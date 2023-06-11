"It feels wrong" - TimTheTatman asks Call of Duty to remove his Operator Bundle in support of Nickmercs, xQc, Trainwreckstv, and more react

On June 11, 2023, a new development in the ongoing controversy surrounding Nicholas "Nickmercs" emerged, as popular YouTuber Timothy "TimTheTatman" took to Twitter to support his friend. For context, the former went viral on June 8, 2023, after he shared his thoughts on an event in California, in which anti-LGBTQIA+ protestors assaulted demonstrators. He said:

After he doubled down on his sentiments, Activision announced the removal of the FaZe Clan co-owner's Operator Bundle from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Numerous prominent figures, including Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect" and Nordan "FaZe Rain" spoke out against the game developer's decision:

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Who’s running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now?



Same people from the purple snakes?



Pathetic. Who’s running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now?Same people from the purple snakes?Pathetic.

Earlier today, TimtheTatMan chimed in on the controversy and said that removing Nickmercs' in-game Operator "felt wrong," and asked Activision to remove his own Operator Bundle as well. The YouTube streamer's social media update reads:

"Nickmercs has been my friend for years - we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the TimTheTatman bundle."

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman



It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle



@CallofDuty @NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together.It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle .@NICKMERCS has been my friend for years- we went in getting our CoD operators together. It feels wrong for me to have mine and him no longer have his. In support of my friend, please remove the timthetatman bundle@CallofDuty

Popular streamers like xQc, Trainwreckstv, Cloakzy, and more react to TimTheTatman's tweet in support of Nickmercs

Several popular streamers have weighed in on TimTheTatman's tweet in support of Nickmercs, with Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" saying:

"W. F**k cancel culture. if the part of the internet that's going after mercs were the 'good guys.' They'd teach and be patient even if their teachings are being questioned."

Trainwreckstv's response to TimTheTatman's most recent tweet (Image via Twitter)

Red Bull-affiliated content creator Cloakzy responded by sharing a GIF:

Twitter user @iamrobtv lauded TimTheTatman for being a good friend:

Twitch star Felix "xQc" responded to the YouTuber's tweet during a livestream earlier today. He was stunned after reading it aloud to his audience and exclaimed:

"Jesus, dude! That's insane! Holy s**t, dude!"

Timestamp: 01:14:20

A few moments later, the French-Canadian jokingly asked Activision to remove the "xQc Bundle" from the game, adding:

"Chat, chat, you know what, chat? Take the xQc Bundle out of the game. I'm saying it right now. Take it out of the game. I don't want to see it anymore. I support Tim. Take it out! What can I say? All right, chat, what can I say, dude? (The streamer starts laughing)"

xQc's response to the controversy was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein it received over 1,675 comments in less than four hours. Here's what Redditors had to say:

While one fan remarked on how "vastly different" the comments on Twitter were from the Twitch chat, another community member wanted Activision to "double down" and remove TimTheTatman's Operator Bundle.

Poll : 0 votes