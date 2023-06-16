Mizkif says it's not a "big deal" that Twitch is not offering 70-30 contracts to all streamers on the platform

Popular Twitch personality Matthew "Mizkif" has shared his opinions on the recent announcement made by the Amazon-owned platform. On June 15, 2023, Twitch announced the return of the 70-30 revenue split as part of a new initiative called "Twitch Partner Plus." However, there's a catch - the new program requires streamers to have at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions (excluding Twitch Prime) for three consecutive months.

Responding to this update, Mizkif stated that it is not a "big deal" that Twitch does not offer the 70-30 split to all content creators on the platform. He provided an explanation for his sentiments, citing his experience growing on the platform:

"When I was growing as a creator, I strived for getting 500 Tier 1 subs because Pluto, my Partner Manager, told me, 'That's how you get the 70-30 split and that's how you can basically, kind of say to yourself, 'You are now doing this as a full-time job.'' It made me feel excited to hit that goal and... it made me think that if I can hit that, that's when I can go full-time. And, it kind of gave me a goal, but it also gave me hope."

Mizkif believes part-time streamers can also potentially bag the highly-coveted 70-30 split due to requirements getting lowered

The video titled, HUGE Twitch Update..., continued with Mizkif stating that the requirements for securing the 70-30 split had been reduced. He speculated that this could lead to part-time streamers landing the highly-coveted deal:

"I mean before, in 2019 when I first did this, it was 500 Tier 1 for three months. So, they lowered it to 350, which is great! Creators who are trying to go full-time, maybe doing this as a part-time job, might be able to now get this goal and possibly also have their community help them get this goal to go full-time, which I think is a great thing!"

Mizkif went on to say that donating directly to a streamer is a better way to support them:

"I mean, why would you want to subscribe to a content creator when you know half of that money is just going to Twitch? Rather, if you really want to give them money, you're just going to donate to them through PayPal. It's way easier! If you just give a subscription, you're giving half of that money to Twitch. You're paying taxes on top of it. Why would you Tier 1 sub? Why would you do any of it?"

According to the One True King (OTK) co-founder, Twitch's decision to impose a 50-50 split "hurt" the platform:

"I think this has actually hurt Twitch, taking away the 70-30 split. Because it's made a lot of people not want to subscribe! If I was a viewer, which I am, and I was going to spend money on a content creator, which I would, why would I want to give Twitch half of the money?"

Continuing further, Mizkif said:

"I'd rather just give the person $5 and say, 'Thanks for being an awesome streamer,' where it takes ¢50 from PayPal because they take 10%. And, that's it! Instead, Twitch is taking 50% of that, and you're getting taxed on top of it. It's just like, why would you spend any money on Twitch?"

Mizkif is a 28-year-old internet personality best known for hosting Just Chatting content on his Twitch channel. In 2020, he co-founded One True King with Zack "Asmongold," EsfandTV, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out.

