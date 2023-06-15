What is the Twitch Partner Plus program? The 70/30 subscription split is back but with a catch

Twitch appears to have bowed to criticism as the 70/30 subscription split returns with the new Partner Plus program. The revised partnership rules were announced in a recent blog and will take effect in October, with the qualifications criteria being simple. While this is a step forward from their previous stance on a 50/50 split which drew the ire of many content creators, there is a significant change to how subscriptions are counted.

As laid down by the blog post, partners with at least 350 recurring paid subscriptions for three consecutive months will automatically be eligible for the partner program, but therein lies the catch. The "recurring paid subscriptions" exclude gifted and Prime subs, which are essential to most content creators on the platform, especially smaller ones.

Explaining Twitch's new Partner Plus Program: Which subscriptions are eligible for the new 70/30 split?

While streamers have been asking the Amazon-owned platform to revert to the 70/30 subscription split since talks about changing it to a 50/50 split started in 2022, the Partner Plus program has exceptions. As mentioned before, only recurring paid subscriptions count towards the new split.

It appears that the 350-sub threshold to be eligible for the new program only counts subscriptions that are not gifted or Prime subscribers, making it difficult for smaller streamers to enter the program.

Fortunately, the silver lining is that gifted subscriptions will still fall under the 70/30 split. However, that will not be the case for subscriptions from Amazon Prime.

For those confused about the situation, here is a chart from the Twitch FAQ section to help clear things up.

Which subscriptions count towards the Partner Plus program? (Image via Twitch)

Readers should also note that the 70/30 split only applies to the first $100K annual revenue before reverting to 50/50.

This has caused backlash from the community, with many pointing out that putting Prime subscriptions out of the take reduces the viability of the new split. Here are some reactions to Twitch's announcement on Twitter, with a few criticizing the move and others appreciating it as a "step in the right direction":

aimsey | live now @aimseytv @Twitch twitch this is a huge move in the right direction, but limiting it to 350 concurrent subs when on average a lot of streamers reach that but only through gifts and primes is a bit difficult. hopefully there is a future where the threshold is dropped but a good move definitely! @Twitch twitch this is a huge move in the right direction, but limiting it to 350 concurrent subs when on average a lot of streamers reach that but only through gifts and primes is a bit difficult. hopefully there is a future where the threshold is dropped but a good move definitely!

Loochy @LoochyTV



350 re-occurring subs (does not include gifted) is an L.



Up to $100,000…so after $100,000 you guys take 50% again?



Feels like this punishes bigger and smaller creators in different ways.



I like the effort, execution feels off. @Twitch Only partners is an L.350 re-occurring subs (does not include gifted) is an L.Up to $100,000…so after $100,000 you guys take 50% again?Feels like this punishes bigger and smaller creators in different ways.I like the effort, execution feels off. @Twitch Only partners is an L.350 re-occurring subs (does not include gifted) is an L.Up to $100,000…so after $100,000 you guys take 50% again?Feels like this punishes bigger and smaller creators in different ways.I like the effort, execution feels off.

Cahlaflour @Cahlaflour



It should be 70/30 period for everyone. @Twitch I just don't understand why there has to be this many stipulations about creators getting their money.It should be 70/30 period for everyone. @Twitch I just don't understand why there has to be this many stipulations about creators getting their money. It should be 70/30 period for everyone.

RTGame Daniel 👑 @RTGameCrowd @Twitch It would be healthier for Twitch's future to offer 70/30 for everyone without a cap or criteria, much like Youtube already does. But this is still better than what was in place before, with good transparency on the criteria for 70/30. It's a good step, and I hope we see more @Twitch It would be healthier for Twitch's future to offer 70/30 for everyone without a cap or criteria, much like Youtube already does. But this is still better than what was in place before, with good transparency on the criteria for 70/30. It's a good step, and I hope we see more

Twitch's decision to bring back the 70/30 split in some semblance is a positive move. Still, as pointed out by many in the replies, competitors such as YouTube and Kick offer more hassle-free subscription splits without complicated thresholds and caps.

