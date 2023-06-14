"Paying me 30/70 split": British streamer reveals Twitch is withholding £4,000 in revenue due to subscription split mistake 

A relatively small streamer named VoxyKitty has recently revealed on Twitter that Twitch has refused to pay her about £4,000 in subscription revenue, even after admitting that they'd mistakenly changed her split to 30/70 for the last four years. The streamer also informed her followers that while the Amazon-owned company rectified the error, they have been largely unhelpful in recouping the money that she lost.

For context, Twitch's revenue split system had been 70/30 in favor of creators for the most part before the controversial change to a 50/50 take caused much backlash. It is clear that somehow, due to some error, VoxyKitty's subscription split got reversed, and she lost out on about £4,000 in revenue. That value is above $5,000 at the current exchange rates.

It appears Twitch has not been very helpful in getting this creator her money back, citing tax problems. This has led VoxyKitty to make a plea to her followers in an attempt to draw attention to her plight. Here's what she said:

"I have just found out that @Twitch Has been paying me 30/70 split for the last 4 years. They have admitted in email they made a mistake and will now rectify the problem but refuse to pay me back any money they've kept for the 4 years."

VoxyKitty claims some other UK streamers have also been erroneously charged a 30/70 subscription split

In a subsequent post on the thread, VoxyKitty also mentions that the lost money might not be a lot for some, it does make a difference to her family. And while she resides in the UK, Amazon's Twitch has made it clear that her money was used to pay taxes in America. The platform stated nothing could be done from its end. Here's what the follow-up post from Voxy said:

"[£4000] might not be alot to some. but it makes a difference to me and my family.... They've told me the money they kept was paid to the US government for taxes. I do not live in the US."

It appears that the purple platform has washed its hands clean of the problem, citing tax issues. It told VoxyKitty to seek help at the local Tax office.

This streamer has made a point to call out Twitch after finding out that others in her region are also facing the same issue. She's also asked other creators to check their earnings and make sure something similar is not happening to them.

VoxyKitty claims other UK creators have also been affected by erroneous subscription split (Image via VoxyKitty/Twitter)

"This is so wrong": Twitter rallies behind VoxyKitty after Twitch wrongfully took a 30/70 split from the streamer over four years

The streaming community was quite shocked that Twitch might have underpaying creators for the last four years. Many have expressed concern that they might have been a victim of similar errors.

ɪғᴀɪʟᴇᴅʟ @iFailedL @VoxyKitty @Twitch This is so wrong. I'm sorry! Hopefully you can get this fixed @VoxyKitty @Twitch This is so wrong. I'm sorry! Hopefully you can get this fixed

It's getting worse with what they're trying to get away with I stg @Twitch Over the year I had twitch withholding tax from me month by month, you only see this by the month so they got me there...£10,000 tax in total..It's getting worse with what they're trying to get away with I stg @VoxyKitty @Twitch Over the year I had twitch withholding tax from me month by month, you only see this by the month so they got me there...£10,000 tax in total..It's getting worse with what they're trying to get away with I stg

𝕮𝖆𝖎𝖙 🗡️ @hellioncait @VoxyKitty @Twitch hi!! really sorry to hear this, that's so shady. when you go to your payout history does it give you a 'tax withholding estimate'? i'm in the UK and mine says zero but i'm wondering if this is a way to tell if you're being taxed ._. @VoxyKitty @Twitch hi!! really sorry to hear this, that's so shady. when you go to your payout history does it give you a 'tax withholding estimate'? i'm in the UK and mine says zero but i'm wondering if this is a way to tell if you're being taxed ._. https://t.co/ve6TIoYEJo

lil aqua @aquatiqXD @VoxyKitty @Twitch Honeslty I don’t even think I get 50/50 myself it’s more like 20/80, I get about 1.60 per sub. Actual scam. @VoxyKitty @Twitch Honeslty I don’t even think I get 50/50 myself it’s more like 20/80, I get about 1.60 per sub. Actual scam.

The subscription split has been a major concern for many Twitch streamers as competitors like YouTube and Kick offer way better rates. With the recent policy changes about branded content and simulcasting garnering a lot of criticism, it is safe to assume the public perception of Amazon's purple platform is not as high as it was, say, a year back.

