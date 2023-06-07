"It's going to have a massively detrimental impact" - MoistCr1TiKaL slams Twitch after recent policy update, calls the platform "dead"

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" has joined the creators, including Asmongold and Ludwig, in criticizing Twitch's recent policy update that negatively impacts streamers. The update, announced on June 6, introduces several restrictions on displaying branded content, such as overlays and ads. MoistCr1TiKaL acknowledged that the recent policies would also affect his esports organization, Moist Esports.

He expressed his concern by stating:

"It's going to have a massively detrimental impact"

"This is a platform-destroying moment" - MoistCr1TiKaL raises concerns over recent Twitch policy

Twitch's latest restrictive ad policy (which will reduce ads on display to 3% of the screen and disallow any burnt-in ads) has been met with severe criticism. MoistCr1TiKaL uploaded an 18-minute video on his YouTube channel reacting to the policy, pointing out that the platform's top 500 streamers primarily generate their income through sponsorship deals. He added:

"So Twitch targeting that is like, the only decision they could make that legitimately would drive all of their top 500 streamers elsewhere if they can no longer pursue partnerships comfortably on the platform. This is a platform-destroying moment."

MoistCr1TiKaL also emphasized that video gaming tournaments cannot effectively operate on Twitch due to their heavy reliance on branded deals and the ability to display them during streams.

"For example, Valorant has an eBay deal. So during intermission in between games and Valorant broadcasts, they play eBay ads. Not anymore."

He also brought attention to the fact that his own gaming organization will face the consequences of these policies, impacting its operations and revenue. He said:

"Opera GX sponsors our Esports team and as part of that sponsorship deal, during our watch parties when we're cheering on our teams, we play our own custom Opera GX ads that we made ourselves with green screen."

He added:

"But now, that whole concept is more forbidden than human transmutation in Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood. We can't do that anymore, which is a huge hit to our Esports."

Speaking on Twitch's motives behind the policy update, he said:

"The reason they're doing it is to try and push all their streamers to do everything through Twitch. You know, do all of their sponsorships through their sponsorship programs. That way they can get a cut of everything."

What have fans said about the update

Fans have been equally critical of the recent policy changes. Here are some of their reactions across several platforms:

Here are some reactions on Twitter:

SmallAnt @SmallAnt Zach Bussey @zachbussey



- On-stream logos are limited to 3% of screen size.

- Burned-in video Ads are NOT allowed.

- Burned-in Display Ads are NOT allowed.

- Burned-in Audio Ads are NOT allowed.



#TwitchNews #TOSgg Twitch has new Branded Content Guidelines.- On-stream logos are limited to 3% of screen size.- Burned-in video Ads are NOT allowed.- Burned-in Display Ads are NOT allowed.- Burned-in Audio Ads are NOT allowed. Twitch has new Branded Content Guidelines.- On-stream logos are limited to 3% of screen size.- Burned-in video Ads are NOT allowed.- Burned-in Display Ads are NOT allowed.- Burned-in Audio Ads are NOT allowed.#TwitchNews #TOSgg https://t.co/QrlrQhGAbm LMAO TWITCH'S NEW AD GUIDELINES ARE SO STRICT EVEN THEIR OWN EVENTS DONT ABIDE BY THE RULES twitter.com/zachbussey/sta… LMAO TWITCH'S NEW AD GUIDELINES ARE SO STRICT EVEN THEIR OWN EVENTS DONT ABIDE BY THE RULES twitter.com/zachbussey/sta… https://t.co/krv7DtxEK8

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv as the third largest owner of kick, i promise we will never touch your sub revenue, i promise that we will not pull any of this bullshit twitch is pulling. WE, AS STREAMERS MAKE THE PLATFORM, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND, TWITCH GOT IT TWISTED. as the third largest owner of kick, i promise we will never touch your sub revenue, i promise that we will not pull any of this bullshit twitch is pulling. WE, AS STREAMERS MAKE THE PLATFORM, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND, TWITCH GOT IT TWISTED.

No Jumper @nojumper MrBeast called out Twitch for not paying creators properly and threatened to stream on their competitors MrBeast called out Twitch for not paying creators properly and threatened to stream on their competitors 😳 https://t.co/pmZH3X0LuI

In recent news, the well-known content creation organization OTK has announced their intention to depart from Twitch should the new policy be implemented. Read about it here.

