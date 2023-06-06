Twitch publicly apologizes on Twitter after widespread backlash to branded content policy

After several prominent streamers on the platform protested its new branded content policy, the official Twitter handle for Twitch has posted a thread apologizing for the recent update. Citing confusing language and a lack of proper communication, the thread claims their intention was not to throttle revenue streams for creators, as protestors have claimed.

Recognizing that soft-announcing these significant changes without any official statement or blog post or so much as a tweet has created a lot of confusion among both streamers and viewers, Twitch has gone full defensive and promised to do better next time.

Twitch @Twitch Today’s branded content policy update was overly broad. This created confusion and frustration, and we apologize for that. Today’s branded content policy update was overly broad. This created confusion and frustration, and we apologize for that.

"We do not intend to limit streamers": Twitch claims to have no intention of restricting direct sponsorships, clarifies doubts with new branded content policy

The impact of the change to the branded content policy cannot be understated, with big names such as Asmongold, MoistCr1TiKaL, MrBeast, and others slamming the Amazon-owned platform for implementing what they described as anti-creator rules and regulations that might hinder the growth of streamers.

In the apology thread, however, the purple platform claims it did not intend to reduce direct sponsorships as they are essential to most streamers' revenue generation:

"We do not intend to limit streamers’ ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors, and we understand that this is an important part of how streamers earn revenue."

Twitch @Twitch We do not intend to limit streamers’ ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors, and we understand that this is an important part of how streamers earn revenue. We do not intend to limit streamers’ ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors, and we understand that this is an important part of how streamers earn revenue.

They further clarified that their decision to explicitly ban burned-in video, audio, and display sponsored ads was not that different from the industry standards, describing it as quite "consistent with other services."

Twitch @Twitch We wanted to clarify our existing ads policy that was intended to prohibit third party ad networks from selling burned in video and display ads on Twitch, which is consistent with other services. We wanted to clarify our existing ads policy that was intended to prohibit third party ad networks from selling burned in video and display ads on Twitch, which is consistent with other services.

This comparison has been made by many industry experts, with many noting that while other platforms, such as YouTube, do restrict burned-in Video ads, Twitch's policy is much broader.

🔴 Live now | Zach Bussey @zachbussey RE: Twitch New Branded Content Policy



YouTube has a similar policy for Burned-in Video Ads.



The difference is Twitch ALSO has competing display ads, AND is testing live ads, sponsorships, channel skins, and more.



Twitch's policy is much broader considering their aspirations. RE: Twitch New Branded Content PolicyYouTube has a similar policy for Burned-in Video Ads.The difference is Twitch ALSO has competing display ads, AND is testing live ads, sponsorships, channel skins, and more. Twitch's policy is much broader considering their aspirations. https://t.co/1TbTEWioIq

Twitch @Twitch We missed the mark with the policy language and will rewrite the guidelines to be clearer. Thank you for sharing your concerns, and we appreciate the feedback. We’ll notify the community once we have updated the language. We missed the mark with the policy language and will rewrite the guidelines to be clearer. Thank you for sharing your concerns, and we appreciate the feedback. We’ll notify the community once we have updated the language.

"Expect a mass exodus": Twitter users are not happy with the apology

While it has acknowledged fumbling the announcement of the new policies, it's clear that most of the new rules are here to stay, and some users of Twitch are not happy with that either. Here are some general reactions to the Twitter thread.

connor @ConnorEatsPants @Twitch so sorry people are being mean to you Twitch… hope 50% of my monthly revenue helps you feel better @Twitch so sorry people are being mean to you Twitch… hope 50% of my monthly revenue helps you feel better

ProblyOvr9000 @ProblyOvr9000



This was a calculated move.



It snowballed and now you’re backpedaling because if… @Twitch No. You made a change that was absolutely pathetically communicated. No emails, tweets or anything you slipped it into notification on the site knowing not everyone would see it right away.This was a calculated move.It snowballed and now you’re backpedaling because if… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Twitch No. You made a change that was absolutely pathetically communicated. No emails, tweets or anything you slipped it into notification on the site knowing not everyone would see it right away. This was a calculated move.It snowballed and now you’re backpedaling because if… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

FNATIC Stallion @StallionStreams @Twitch i think the way you're going with the platform is not overly broad & shows your intentions clearly @Twitch i think the way you're going with the platform is not overly broad & shows your intentions clearly

Luke Combs, but From Wish.com @MarksRecreation



Expect a mass exodus from your platform @Twitch No i think it was perfectly clear. There’s no confusion. There’s no ambiguity. You have lost touch with the creators making you money.Expect a mass exodus from your platform @Twitch No i think it was perfectly clear. There’s no confusion. There’s no ambiguity. You have lost touch with the creators making you money.Expect a mass exodus from your platform

The Amazon-owned platform has endured problems with its users for quite a few months, starting with its controversial 50-50 split last year. With OTK and others threatening to leave the platform if the branded content policies are not reverted, only time will tell if the "mass exodus" occurs.

