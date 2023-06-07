Asmongold announces he will sign non-exclusive deal with another platform if Twitch goes ahead with their controversial branded deals update

On June 7, 2023, popular Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" returned to livestreaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. One of the main topics of discussion was the platform's recent announcement regarding streamers hosting branded and sponsored content. According to the new policies, content creators will not be permitted to do the following on their channels:

No burned-in video ads in the stream

No burned-in audio ads in the stream

No burned-in display ads in the stream

Furthermore, branded logos should not take up more than 3% of the screen size.

In response to these contentious regulations, Asmongold stated that if Twitch goes ahead with its decision, he will sign a non-exclusive streaming contract with another platform. He elaborated:

"I'm waiting to see what's going to happen. I'm waiting to see how Twitch is going to respond to the pushback. I'm waiting to see how streamers will react. And then I'll make a decision based off of that. But, I will repeat myself again... if this change goes through, I will pursue a non-exclusive partnership with another platform."

Asmongold discusses the future of his livestreaming career if Twitch doesn't respond to the pushback regarding its branded content policy

In his broadcast, Asmongold also stated that he will continue to livestream on Twitch in the event that he signs a non-exclusive partnership with another platform:

"I will still stream here on Twitch sometimes because I know a lot of you guys like the platform. You might have emotes on here that you like, etcetera. But I will move to another platform. Non-exclusively. Not all the time. At least, not in the beginning."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder claimed that YouTube is his primary platform, adding that he is "infinitely more popular" there:

"The truth is that my main platform is YouTube... and it's not just by a bit, it is by a massive amount! I am infinitely more popular on YouTube, than I am on Twitch. We were up to the point where I was getting two million views a day on YouTube. It's good!"

Asmongold went on to say that he was unconcerned about Twitch's branded content policy:

"You think I give a f**k about this? You are wrong! I like having my stream and I think my stream is good to get a new audience of people, but it is not necessary that those audiences will disperse on their own."

Fans react to Asmongold's announcement

Asmongold's announcement was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Twitch @Twitch Today’s branded content policy update was overly broad. This created confusion and frustration, and we apologize for that. Today’s branded content policy update was overly broad. This created confusion and frustration, and we apologize for that.

Twitch issued an official statement regarding the controversy earlier today, saying it did not intend to limit streamers' ability to have direct relationships with sponsors. The platform apologized for causing "confusion and frustration," and admitted that it "missed the mark" with the language used to describe the changes in policy.

