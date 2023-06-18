"This man is so addicted to getting constant attention" - Online community divided over Dream wearing his mask in public

Clay "Dream" has become the topic of online discussion once again after he uploaded a new TikTok. The 23-second clip features the Minecraft star shopping in Walmart while wearing his iconic mask. It went viral on social media platforms like Twitter as well, prompting many community members to share their thoughts.

While some showed support for the content creator's decision to wear the mask again, many were baffled. Twitter user @Bowblax got over 98.9k views and 1,062 likes on the following comment:

"No way Dream is wearing a mask every time he's in public now, lmao. This man is so addicted to getting constant attention, he's legit walking around like a Disney Land mascot."

Netizens react to Dream donning his signature mask in public places

On June 10, 2023, Clay announced that he would start wearing his mask again. In the description of his video titled bye, from Dream, the content creator was regretful about the "attention and hate" he had received since revealing his face. He added that he would be deleting all of his pictures from the internet and reverting to his former identity of a "gamer in a mask":

"After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back. I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online, and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my MrBeast Video, and my Face Reveal video, 'hi, I'm Dream.' I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask."

The 23-year-old tweeted that he had deleted his face reveal video on June 12, 2023.

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig commented on the situation and started laughing when fans suggested that the Minecraft streamer had performed an "anti-face reveal." Ludwig recalled how people were being "funny in a horrible way" by telling Clay to put his mask back on after he revealed his face:

"It was funny when he took the mask off, and funny in a horrible, horrible way. And people were just like, 'Put it back on.'"

On June 18, 2023, the Floridian made headlines once more when he was spotted wearing his iconic mask in Walmart. While some fans were hoping to see him wearing a mask with "little expressions":

Others called the TikTok a "publicity stunt":

Twitter user @gogsbian speculated that the YouTuber wore the mask only for the TikTok video:

However, several netizens voiced their support for Dream:

Some of the other interesting responses were along these lines:

Dream is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the gaming industry. He joined YouTube in 2014 and now has over 31.6 million subscribers. He is also a Twitch streamer, having last broadcasted on his channel in June 2023.

