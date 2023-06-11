YouTuber Dream face reveal: Why did the Minecraft star wear a mask again?

On June 10, 2023, popular YouTuber Clay "Dream" made headlines when he announced that he would start wearing his iconic mask again. In a four-minute video that he posted on his main channel, he was seen deleting the viral face-reveal video from October 3, 2022. Clay's close friends George "GeorgeNotFound" and Nicholas "Snapnap" also appeared, claiming ironically that the YouTuber had "fallen off" ever since he revealed his face.

Following the announcement, fans observed Clay wearing his new mask at the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game.

Why did Dream go back to wearing his mask? Reason explored

In a video titled bye, from Dream, the content creator was seen going through the comments posted under the face reveal video he uploaded last year. A few moments later, Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound appeared and claimed they had a "big problem." The Briton said:

"Ever since you took this stupid mask off, you've fallen off! You're irrelevant. You have no money. No views. You're trash! It's the truth. Just delete everything. Go back! We need to go back, to what, seven months ago?"

While they were no doubt following a script, the specified reasons may have informed Dream's decision of wearing his mask again. Furthermore, in the video description, the Minecraft creator stated that he "regretted the attention and hate" he received after showing his face.

"After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back. I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online, and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my Mr Beast Video, and my Face Reveal video, 'hi, I'm Dream.' I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask."

According to YouTube video essayist SunnyV2, Clay's face reveal was an "awful decision" and the "worst mistake" made by a content creator. He explained:

"Dream's face reveal could qualify as the worst mistake made by a content creator ever! And, we're going to outline several reasons why. Beginning with possibly the most crucial point, being that Dream's unseen face was one of the only things keeping him relevant."

SunnyV2 then cited an example of the Minecraft star's appearance in a MrBeast video and said:

"For example, Dream was able to appear in MrBeast's 65 million views 2020 Rewind simply because he hadn't shown his face yet, which accompanied hundreds of commentary-type videos, teasing and click baiting what Dream apparently looked like."

What did the online community say?

As expected, the 23-year-old personality's announcement ended up as a trending video on YouTube, garnering over 3.6 million views and more than 71,298 comments in a single day. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the Minecraft star's recent announcement

One viewer joked that they couldn't wait for Clay's "second face reveal," while another community member reasoned that the YouTuber "fell off" because he stopped uploading content.

