Why did Dream delete his viral face reveal video? Real reason explored

Popular Minecraft YouTuber and streamer Clay "Dream" made a significant announcement earlier today (June 10) on his YouTube channel. In a video titled bye, from Dream, he shared that he has decided to delete his face reveal video. Furthermore, he disclosed his intention to return to his previous persona and don his iconic mask.

For those unfamiliar, the YouTuber had kept his identity hidden for many years. However, he decided to share a face reveal video on October 2022, which quickly gained millions of views. Surprisingly, he has now chosen to revert his decision and resume wearing his mask even in public.

What made Dream delete his face reveal video? YouTuber shares new 3D-printed mask

Dream is one of the most subscribed Minecraft YouTubers with over 31 million subscribers. He made the unexpected announcement in a skit on his channel, in which he candidly revealed that his "views have fallen off."

He then revealed that he had commissioned a new 3D-printed mask. The new mask is described as being made from laser-fused nylon powder and is specifically built to fit his face.

While the YouTuber did not explicitly state the reason behind deleting the face reveal video, one possible explanation could be the negative attention and criticism he received following the reveal. It's plausible that he decided to remove the video due to the online hate or trolling he may have experienced as a result of showing his face.

Some other possibilities could be a desire to take a different direction in terms of content or to maintain privacy. He may have even realized that showing his face was not aligned with his creative vision or personal preferences.

He said:

"I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my MrBeast video and my Face Reveal video, "hi, I'm Dream." I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask."

Regarding his new mask, he added:

"The same company that made the Spider-Man mask, Batman mask, and many other superheroes, made me a mask so that I can be Dream all of the time. Hide my identity, even in public, at McDonalds, or any place I need to go.”

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



He also shared that he will be deleting pictures and videos of himself. Dream announced he will be returning to a faceless creator, and putting the mask back on after being bullied for his appearance #DramaAlert He also shared that he will be deleting pictures and videos of himself. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dream announced he will be returning to a faceless creator, and putting the mask back on after being bullied for his appearance #DramaAlertHe also shared that he will be deleting pictures and videos of himself. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/91zxGQTq8T

Has he made any public appearances with his new mask?

Towards the end of Dream's YouTube video, he included a clip of himself driving to a McDonald's drive-thru while wearing his new mask.

Furthermore, he shared on his Instagram account that he attended an NBA game between the Nuggets and the Heat on the same day, accompanied by fellow streamer George "GeorgeNotFound."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Dream was at the Denver Nuggets Vs Miami Heat game with his mask back on. Dream was at the Denver Nuggets Vs Miami Heat game with his mask back on. https://t.co/y718shcXa5

Fans and viewers will have to wait and see if he provides any further information or insights into his decision to delete the face reveal video and his plans moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes