Watch: Conor McGregor hilariously punches Miami Heat mascot

Conor McGregor has eight career knockouts in the UFC. The MMA legend, who was at the Kaseya Center for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, showed that he still packs a punch.

The Irishman could add the Heat’s mascot, Burnie to the list of those who have tasted the fury of that famous left hook:

SportsCenter @SportsCenter #NBAFinals Conor McGregor KO'd the Heat mascot Conor McGregor KO'd the Heat mascot 😅 #NBAFinals https://t.co/IRAKzuMKp2

Burnie, the lovable mascot, was dressed for the occasion. He looked like a fighter wearing oversized gloves who was about to take on one of the fiercest mixed martial artists in the fighting game. Miami’s most recognizable flame, however, didn’t stand a chance.

The mascot went out cold with one quick strike. For good measure, as he has done in several of his fights, Conor McGregor made sure Burnie was out with another punch as the mascot struggled to get up.

The whole incident was an act to add spice to the halftime show between the Heat and the Nuggets. Still, Miami fans couldn’t restrain themselves from booing the former UFC double champion.

Fans quickly reacted to what happened at center court on Twitter:

“Heat could’ve used Notorious in a jersey tonight… where’s the effort?!”

𝔍𝔇 👑 @JustDarkV2 @SportsCenter The mascot would own him in a real fight @SportsCenter The mascot would own him in a real fight

ㅤ @subZZro @SportsCenter The only KO he’ll be doing in the foreseeable future @SportsCenter The only KO he’ll be doing in the foreseeable future

GI-JoE @GI_JoeK @SportsCenter Denver destined to win this season. Heat ran out of ideas to come back @SportsCenter Denver destined to win this season. Heat ran out of ideas to come back

The Denver Nuggets took their cue from Conor McGregor by knocking out the Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets must have watched Conor McGregor deck Burnie with one left hook. Denver knew they couldn’t replicate that against the resilient and gritty Miami Heat team.

What the Nuggets did was slowly but methodically break down Miami’s defense until they knocked out the home team for the second straight game.

Denver’s game plan heading into Games 3 and 4 was to try to win one quarter at a time. Miami outscored them in the first period 21-20 but bounced back in the next two quarters combined 66-52. The teams were tied 22-22 in the final 12 minutes of the game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Denver Nuggets are 1 win away from their first ever NBA title. The Denver Nuggets are 1 win away from their first ever NBA title. https://t.co/foapcdhD3f

And just like that, the Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. They could win their first franchise championship on Monday in front of their home fans in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets didn’t have Conor McGregor’s one-punch knockout power. But they did have the stamina and relentlessness of perhaps the Irishman’s greatest rival, the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With the win tonight, Denver is just a step away from overwhelming the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

