"Deleted face reveal": Dream announces deleting face reveal video on Twitter, fans react

Popular Minecraft creator Dream has removed his viral face reveal video days after he released a short clip of him and his fellow creators GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap on the topic of using his signature mask again. The video, titled bye, from Dream is four and a half minutes long and delves into the criticism and trolling that the streamer has had to face ever since he showed this face to the world back in October 2022.

In the video, the trio also appears to be deleting the face reveal video after establishing, jokingly, that the Minecraft icon was better back when he used to hide his face behind the smiley mask. However. the creator recently took to his alternate Twitter account to announce that he had deleted the video for real, writing:

"I deleted my face reveal, lol"

Dream @Dream i deleted my face reveal lol i deleted my face reveal lol

"What are the geopolitical effects of this?": Twitter reacts to Dream deleting his viral face reveal video

It appears the popular Minecraft YouTuber is trying to revert back to his previous persona, the one he had before he revealed his face to the world in the video that became a defining moment in his career. Before October 2022, his brand largely revolved around his anonymous smiley-face mask, which served as an inspiration for countless fan-made art, in-game skins, and more.

Considering his immense popularity, the announcement naturally went viral among millions of fans, as varied reactions to his newly unveiled face started pouring in on social media.

The video of the face reveal that he has deleted had over 50 million views at the time. However, not all reactions were positive, and apparently, the attention and hate that Dream was getting were not at all what he wanted.

In his latest video, he also announced that he will be deleting most of the traces of his face from social media and official channels and that he will be reverting to his masked gamer-boy persona:

"After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back. I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online, and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my Mr Beast Video, and my Face Reveal video, 'hi, I'm Dream.' I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask."

Fans of the streamer have had many reactions to the decision to mask up, and his Twitter announcement saw memes about him trying to wipe the memory of his face. Others joked about it being an important event:

Pupsker @Pupsker @Dream What are the geopolitical effects of this? @Dream What are the geopolitical effects of this?

P1asma @P1asmaDev @Dream Dream making sure we forget what his face looked like @Dream Dream making sure we forget what his face looked like https://t.co/dkpKoe5IAh

emily 🤍 @imemlyx @Dream whats the point of that tho like everyone already saw it anyway @Dream whats the point of that tho like everyone already saw it anyway

Dream @Dream @MrBeast @DailyLoud we can team up and wipe every photo of us off the internet and then you can do a face reveal, you can borrow my mask @MrBeast @DailyLoud we can team up and wipe every photo of us off the internet and then you can do a face reveal, you can borrow my mask

Dream himself has been joking about the fact that it is close to impossible for him to become anonymous after revealing his face to the whole wide world. He even replied to MrBeast, who has shown interest in deleting his old pictures now that he is going to the gym.

Poll : 0 votes