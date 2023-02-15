How old is Dream in 2023? Exploring the Minecraft star's career and controversies

Clay, popularly known as Dream, is a 23-year-old streamer who rose to popularity thanks to his Minecraft content. For the best part of the YouTuber's career, his face was veiled behind a mask.

It wasn't until October last year that Clay made a face reveal. His YouTube video titled "hi, I'm Dream" has garnered over 50 million views as of February this year.

The creator has been featured in collaborations with big names and participated in many in-game events with varying degrees of success. Despite largely being a wholesome figure, the streamer has faced several controversies.

Exploring the eventful Minecraft career of Dream

Despite being one of the largest creators on YouTube and Twitch, much of Dream's private life remains unknown. He started his YouTube channel on February 8, 2014. However, he did not start posting the game's content until 2019. Before that, his channel featured various content, including music and gaming videos.

Dream's content for the game quickly became popular and gained a significant following. He is particularly known for speedrunning videos. He has also created many popular mods, adding fun new features and gameplay mechanics.

Starting the popular Dream SMP

Dream and other content creators started the Dream SMP (Survival Multiplayer) in April 2020. Its server features a role-playing storyline, with players taking on various characters and roles in a shared Minecraft world.

Members of Dream SMP include TommyInnit, WilburSoot, and GeorgeNotFound. Clay plays a major role in the storyline, and his character is often at the center of key plot points and conflicts. The group has become a major part of the game's content creation community and has helped solidify Clay's position as one of the most popular YouTubers.

Dream's face reveal

When the creator finally showed people his face, it was among the most keenly viewed online events of 2022. Before making the video where he would go on to show his face for the first time, the creator got in touch with various other streamers and YouTubers with whom he had privately shared his identity.

For those wondering why he revealed his face after years of anonymity, the creator confessed that removing the mask was necessary since it would allow him to collaborate with two of his best friends, Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound.

Regarding the moment, he said:

"My goal was to just start doing things. Get out, meet creators, say hi to my friends finally. Just get out in the world finally."

Grooming controversy

In 2022, there was a highly controversial moment in which Clay became embroiled in a difficult situation. This occurred when a Twitter account known as @burner39413705 shared a thread that made accusations of grooming against the content creator.

The thread, since archived, showed Anastasia (@oxeclean) sharing her encounter with the online personality and disclosing some screenshots of their private chats. Anastasia claimed:

"I'm not here to fully prove my experience that I know happened. I don't care about showing every receipt. Here's me telling him I'm 18 SOON (not yet). I also believe I clearly had '17' in my bio the same time I have 20 now. I have him asking for my snap and we talked about school."

Clay responded to the accusations on October 16 last year through a post on Twitlonger titled "I'm sorry for the late post and reply." Although he confirmed the authenticity of Anastasia's direct messages, he strongly denied any grooming allegations and criticized them in his response.

He wrote:

"I believe these dms are real. in these dms, there are no inappropriate comments whatsoever. It was just friendly conversation. In these screenshots, them being 18 years old is mentioned in their bio, and I also very clearly asked them for their age."

In his statement, Clay hinted that he might pursue legal action in response to the serious accusations made against him:

"I will also based on your advice pursue legal action towards people using my name to spread disinformation or those that are misrepresenting facts, lying, faking things, or falsely abusing my name and image."

While the controversies have caused some fans to question their support for him, many others stand strong and continue to enjoy his content.

