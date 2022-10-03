Ludwig breaks personal viewership record while reacting to Dream’s face reveal

Twitch streamer turned YouTuber Ludwig has added yet another feather to his cap. He recently broke his personal record for most concurrent views on a livestream on his channel.
While reacting to the much-awaited face-reveal video of Minecraft content creator Clay "Dream," Ludwig managed to register nearly 150K live views on his stream. For those wondering, his previous best viewership record was 146K, which happened during his Mogul Money Live event earlier this year.
At the time of writing, Dream's YouTube upload itself has reached a whopping 8.6 million views in less than five hours, showing no signs of slowing down. Furthermore, Ludwig's impressive new record was amplified when popular social media reporter Jake Lucky made the following post:
Ludwig records over 149K concurrent views on stream
The 27-year-old American streamer has been one of the biggest names within the streaming community on YouTube. He has been producing daily videos since his move from the purple platform to the red one. His latest stream featuring his live reaction to Dream revealing his face for the first time went on to receive 149K concurrent views.
At one point during the stream, he said:
"Is this gonna be my most-viewed stream is looking at the face of a Minecrafter? What the f**k has my career become? How is this my most viewed stream?"
As stated earlier, his previous best record for live viewership came during his Mogul Money Live show. The video presently has over 2.2 million views. The entire event was reported to have cost him over $750K. Naturally, it featured some big names, which is a big reason why the stream did so well, managing to attract a peak viewership of 146K.
His latest broadcast was different, though. Neither did the stream thousands of dollars go into its production, nor did it feature any big names. He did, however, have Dream on his screen. And many people tuned in to see his reaction to the Minecrafter's face reveal, which had been concealed for several years prior.
Fans react to his record
Fans shared their reactions to Ludwig's latest career milestone. Many people recognized his amazing feat. One netizen even commented by saying that YouTube was pushing his stream due to the high traffic Dream's face reveal was getting.
Here are some fan reactions to the new record:
Garnering huge numbers is not a new experience for Ludwig. Back in March 2021, he held a month-long stream that gained him over 280K subscribers on Twitch, a record that is yet to be broken by any streamer.
