Ludwig breaks personal viewership record while reacting to Dream’s face reveal

Twitch streamer turned YouTuber Ludwig has added yet another feather to his cap. He recently broke his personal record for most concurrent views on a livestream on his channel.

While reacting to the much-awaited face-reveal video of Minecraft content creator Clay "Dream," Ludwig managed to register nearly 150K live views on his stream. For those wondering, his previous best viewership record was 146K, which happened during his Mogul Money Live event earlier this year.

At the time of writing, Dream's YouTube upload itself has reached a whopping 8.6 million views in less than five hours, showing no signs of slowing down. Furthermore, Ludwig's impressive new record was amplified when popular social media reporter Jake Lucky made the following post:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ludwig has broken his live-streaming concurrent viewership record by simply waiting for Dream’s face reveal



He spent $750,000 to put on Mogul Money live… he’s now broken that 146,000 viewer record Ludwig has broken his live-streaming concurrent viewership record by simply waiting for Dream’s face reveal He spent $750,000 to put on Mogul Money live… he’s now broken that 146,000 viewer record https://t.co/53NPBFA6R7

Ludwig records over 149K concurrent views on stream

The 27-year-old American streamer has been one of the biggest names within the streaming community on YouTube. He has been producing daily videos since his move from the purple platform to the red one. His latest stream featuring his live reaction to Dream revealing his face for the first time went on to receive 149K concurrent views.

At one point during the stream, he said:

"Is this gonna be my most-viewed stream is looking at the face of a Minecrafter? What the f**k has my career become? How is this my most viewed stream?"

As stated earlier, his previous best record for live viewership came during his Mogul Money Live show. The video presently has over 2.2 million views. The entire event was reported to have cost him over $750K. Naturally, it featured some big names, which is a big reason why the stream did so well, managing to attract a peak viewership of 146K.

His latest broadcast was different, though. Neither did the stream thousands of dollars go into its production, nor did it feature any big names. He did, however, have Dream on his screen. And many people tuned in to see his reaction to the Minecrafter's face reveal, which had been concealed for several years prior.

Fans react to his record

Fans shared their reactions to Ludwig's latest career milestone. Many people recognized his amazing feat. One netizen even commented by saying that YouTube was pushing his stream due to the high traffic Dream's face reveal was getting.

Here are some fan reactions to the new record:

Muneeb Elahi @muneelaichi @JakeSucky When I typed Dream on YouTube Ludwig's live came up, I think that happened with everyone, explains quite a bit @JakeSucky When I typed Dream on YouTube Ludwig's live came up, I think that happened with everyone, explains quite a bit

ᗝᑎƳ᙭  @OnyxYTTV @JakeSucky if you literally search up dream face reveal his stream pops up lul @JakeSucky if you literally search up dream face reveal his stream pops up lul

twitch.tv/pat @twitch_tv_pat @JakeSucky didn't he get like 201k viewers at the end of his subathon? @JakeSucky didn't he get like 201k viewers at the end of his subathon?

Thomas Hill @ThomasHill05 @JakeSucky Bro he said the same thing on stream like changes the words a little @JakeSucky Bro he said the same thing on stream like changes the words a little

Altu @altu_GG @JakeSucky he got to 159k at the top @JakeSucky he got to 159k at the top

Garnering huge numbers is not a new experience for Ludwig. Back in March 2021, he held a month-long stream that gained him over 280K subscribers on Twitch, a record that is yet to be broken by any streamer.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far