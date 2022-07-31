$1 million MrBeast challenge pits Dream against three hunters who try to stop him from beating Minecraft

Dream returned to content creation, revealing a new video in the early hours of July 30, 2022, co-starring MrBeast. The Minecraft streamer isn’t new to challenge videos where someone tries to hunt him before he beats the game. However, this one’s unique in a variety of ways.

This time, there’s a lot of money on the line as MrBeast put up $1 million for one of the viewers, but there were a few caveats to keep in mind.

The video premiered around 5:00 am EST, and fans got to see who the ultimate winner was on the Minecraft star’s YouTube channel.

What was the challenge between MrBeast and Dream in Minecraft?

Instead of explaining the video, the YouTuber decided to hand over the reigns to MrBeast, who was standing in front of a bunch of briefcases containing a million USD in total. The potential winner, a random subscriber, will not necessarily win the whole amount though:

“This is a million dollars in cash, and I’m going to give it to one of you subscribers. But every second it takes Dream to beat Minecraft, I take $69 out of here, and throw it away. And however much money is left after Dream beats Minecraft, that’s what we’re gonna give to a random subscriber.”

There’s an important caveat, though, as instead of just one hunter trying to prevent the Minecraft YouTuber from winning, there were three. BadBoyHalo, GeorgeNotFound, and Sapnap were all taking part. MrBeast further noted:

“Unless the counter goes negative, then Dream’s actually going to owe the hunters $69 for every second that goes by. I’m putting my money where my mouth is. If Dream’s good, you guys get my money. If he’s bad, the hunters get his money.”

MrBeast reckoned it was an interesting prospect, with the Minecraft content creator’s fans certainly in agreement. During the initial stages of the video, over 150K viewers watched the events unfold.

The video was ultimately a speedrun, where the player also has opponents trying to slow him down and defeat him at every opportunity. He ended the pre-match footage with a simple line.

“You guys heard him! A million dollars! Will I win MrBeast’s money, or will the hunters take mine?”

With about $160K on the line, the Minecraft YouTuber was looking to defeat the Ender Dragon, which is acknowledged by the community as the game's final boss. However, the hunters were plotting against him. They subsequently found his home base and destroyed his bed.

This way, if he is defeated, there's no way to get back to the Ender Dragon in time to win the challenge. With $157K remaining in the winner's purse, Sapnap took down his foe. However, Dream defeated the Dragon and secured the win.

Social media responds to the MrBeast and Dream challenge

The YouTuber's social media as well as live chat were popping up about the challenge, with many thrilled to see him ultimately come out on top. However, some people were just baffled when the content creator uploaded it at 5:00 am, including MrBeast.

MrBeast @MrBeast @dreamwastaken Bro who uploads at 5am lol @dreamwastaken Bro who uploads at 5am lol

With that being said, fans showered the video with love and even appreciated Sapnap's contribution. They would, however, state how he was a bit too late in securing the kill.

Noah @Pikaclicks @dreamwastaken there is literally no better feeling than landing a clean ass shot like that, nice @dreamwastaken there is literally no better feeling than landing a clean ass shot like that, nice

Though the ending was incredibly close, MrBeast's challenge was bested by the Minecraft YouTuber. The video was well-received by fans all over the world, even though it did air during early morning in America.

