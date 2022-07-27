5 best texture packs for Minecraft PE 1.19 update

Texture packs for the Minecraft PE 1.19 update are certain modifications that change the texture and graphics of the game.

The entire title is made up of blocks and pixels. Every mob, block, etc., has its own texture, but that can be changed with the help of texture packs.

The sandbox game is known for its wide variety of mods. Players can create a different gameplay experience with a few mods like resource packs and texture packs.

Some are used to progress in the game without working hard, while others enhance its overall look and feel.

Five great texture packs to try for Minecraft PE 1.19 update

1) X-ray texture pack

X-ray texture pack vanishes every block other than ores (Image via Minecraft PE 1.19 update)

When users explore the world, they frequently go underground to find rare ore blocks to obtain precious items like diamonds, gold, netherite, and more. However, mining and finding them can be tedious due to their rarity. This is where the X-ray texture pack comes into play.

If gamers do not want to take hours to find a few ore blocks, they can install the X-ray texture pack to essentially vanish all the normal blocks and only show ore blocks hidden underground. They must not have smooth lighting enabled and will need to use the night vision potion.

2) Vanilla Deluxe: Java UI

Normal Java UI in Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft PE 1.19 update)

Players shifting from Java Edition to Bedrock Edition will have a jarring effect after seeing a completely different UI. While both offer similar gameplay, the UI is drastically different.

Many users prefer the Java Edition's UI and would want that in Bedrock, which is what the Vanilla Deluxe texture pack does.

It takes nearly all the design cues from Java Edition's UI and entirely changes how its Bedrock counterpart looks. It changes most textures, from the main menu screen to the crafting table GUI.

3) SEUS PE Shaders

SEUS is one of the best shaders for Minecraft PE 1.19 update (Image via mcpedl.com)

When it comes to shaders and other graphical mods, Java Edition has the upper hand, but this doesn't mean that Bedrock Edition does not have a good texture pack for it. SEUS PE Shaders is a pack through which gamers can completely change how the game looks by taking the game's graphics to the next level.

It works great on all mobile devices and offers a unique look. This is one of the many shaders and graphical mods present for Bedrock Edition.

4) Cyber Craft

A magma sword from Cyber Craft texture pack (Image via Minecraft PE 1.19 update)

The combat system in the game is relatively primitive when compared to other titles with guns and all kinds of new artillery. This texture pack is perfect if players are bored of fighting with simple-looking bows and swords.

Cyber Craft might not change the entire combat system and add futuristic guns, but it drastically changes the look of standard weapons and makes them look highly futuristic. Bows become plasma guns while the Elytra becomes plasma wings.

5) MultiPixel

MultiPixel for Minecraft PE 1.19 update is a great texture pack (Image via mcpedl.com)

When users pay close attention to the pixel density and overall quality of textures in the game, they will notice that it runs on 16x textures. Hence, most things look pretty pixellated.

To reduce this pixellated look, they can install the MultiPixel texture pack. This converts all the textures of the title to 32x, doubling the pixel density.

It makes the game look much sharper while keeping the vanilla look intact.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

