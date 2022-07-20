How to get X-ray in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

The X-ray is a brilliant mod for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update and with this mod, players can see through solid blocks to find precious ores and other blocks that are usually needed to progress further in the game. Usually, in order to find and collect these rare blocks, players will have to dig for hours, which can be tedious; hence, players can use this mod to save time and energy. In Bedrock Edition, installing and using a mod like this is extremely easy.

Mods are short for modifications that players can add to games, and the sandbox game has thousands of mods. Some help players progress faster in the game, while others completely change the look and feel of the game. There are several X-ray mods for the Bedrock Edition, but only a few are properly compatible with the latest version of the game.

Steps to download and use X-ray mod for Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update

1) Download the X-ray mod

First, players must head to this website to download an X-ray mod that is compatible with the 1.19 update. There are several other X-ray mods available but they can be buggy. The 1.19 update is brand new, and some mods are still not updated to remove the deepslate blocks where players can find the most amount of diamonds. Hence, this particular mod is perfect for vanishing all blocks except ores.

2) Installing the mod

The website from where players can download the mod (Image via The Breakdown)

Once the download is complete, players will be able to notice that the file will have the official Minecraft logo. It will be a '.mcpack' file, which will normally open the game and automatically import the mod into the game folder. Players must simply open the file and the game will do the rest.

3) Activating the mod

Players can activate the mod from the resource pack settings (Image via Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update)

After the mod has been imported to the game, players can go to the settings and find the 'Global Resources' tab. This is where all the mods will be visible and can be activated and deactivated. The X-ray mod will be deactivated by default, and players will need to activate it.

Once this is done, players can simply head to the world to use the mod.

4) Using the mod

All the ore blocks will be clearly visible after using the night vision potion (Image via Minecraft Bedrock 1.19 update)

After activating the mod, when players enter a world, they will instantly notice the difference. All the ground blocks will completely vanish and only the ore blocks will be visible to the players. From grass blocks to deepslate, everything will become invisible.

However, players might have to use the night vision potion to clearly see all the ore blocks that will essentially be present in complete darkness. In this manner, players can use the X-ray mod in Bedrock Edition and find all the important blocks easily.

