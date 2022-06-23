Top 10 rarest ores in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft's roster of mineable ore has steadily increased over the game's lifespan, but these ores aren't equally accessible. Many ores possess varied rarity, typically commensurate with their quality.

It can be vital for Minecraft players to remember which ores are more precious than others. This is primarily due to the time and dedication it can take to uncover and harvest them.

The difference between finding and mining coal and locating a resource like diamonds or ancient debris is considerably large. Below, Minecraft players can find a list of some of the rarest ore blocks in the game.

Minecraft: The ten rarest ores in version 1.19

10) Copper

Copper ore in a mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

A recent addition to Minecraft as of the Caves & Cliffs update, copper can be found in many caves. However, it is occasionally found in higher concentrations in lush and dripstone cave biomes.

At the moment, copper ingots can be used to craft copper blocks, spyglasses, and lightning rods. Depending on Mojang's plans, there may be even more uses for this relatively new ore in the future. Players who wish to mine copper ore will need a stone pickaxe or stronger.

9) Nether Quartz

Nether quartz ore is quite common in the fiery dimension (Image via Mojang)

Nether quartz is a common ore in Minecraft but requires players to access the Nether to find it, as the name implies. This ore is found quite widespread throughout Nether wastes biomes, which comprise the majority of the dimension. It is incredibly fragile, and the blocks can be broken even with wooden pickaxes, so players won't need to worry about crafting a high-quality tool to obtain it.

These ore blocks drop nether quartz materials, which can be crafted into various impressive decorative blocks.

8) Iron

Arranged iron ore blocks (Image via Mojang)

One of the more plentiful resources in Minecraft, iron is a core crafting ingredient in several recipes. It can be found in many locations in the Overworld, from the surface to considerably low in the game's subterranean areas.

Players can even find iron ore in Minecraft's mountain peak biomes, making it one of the most versatile ores in the game when it comes to searching it out. They will need a stone pickaxe or stronger to harvest it, but fortunately, it doesn't take long to break into block form.

7) Gold

Deepslate gold ore (Image via Mojang)

A semi-precious Minecraft ore, gold isn't quite as plentiful as iron and isn't utilized in as many crafting recipes. However, it still has its uses and is the primary material used for bartering with piglins in the Nether.

Golden tools do have the utility of mining many blocks at a faster rate, but they are considerably brittle and are among the weakest durability tools in Minecraft.

6) Nether Gold

Nether gold ore in Minecraft (Image via RajCraft/Youtube)

Nether gold is essentially the same as standard gold ore found in the Overworld. However, breaking a nether gold block will drop gold nuggets instead of raw gold ore. This makes it a less economic means of creating gold ingots in Minecraft but a viable option nonetheless. However, piglins are protective of nether gold ore, so players should look over their shoulders before mining the ore for themselves.

5) Emerald

Emerald ore being mined (Image via Mcspotlights/Youtube)

Emerald, another fairly new ore, doesn't have much utility but serves as currency. Despite not having many crafting recipes, emeralds can be used to trade with villagers to obtain items.

Furthermore, players can also sell items for emeralds if they can't find or mine any. The good news is if players have access to mountain biomes, they can find a sizable amount of emerald ore scattered about the surface of the peaks.

4) Redstone

A small blob of redstone ore (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This is the lifeblood of automated machinery, redstone ore drops, and redstone dust. It requires an iron pickaxe or stronger to mine, making it slightly more difficult to obtain. Redstone ore is typically found deep underground, and players likely won't find it above the surface in Minecraft 1.19.

For aspiring redstone engineers, staying deep underground and mining as much redstone dust as possible is a quick way to get their builds started.

3) Lapis Lazuli

Naturally occurring lapis lazuli ore (Image via Mcspotlights/Youtube)

An ore used primarily in decoration, lapis lazuli is fairly uncommon, like redstone ore. These blocks drop pure lapis lazuli, which can then be used to craft into solid blocks or as a dyeing material for things like banners or beds. Bedrock Edition players can even dye their leather armor if they like.

Players hoping to acquire lapis lazuli should bring along a stone pickaxe or stronger. The stronger the pickaxe, the faster they'll receive their materials.

2) Diamonds

Diamond ore resting in deepslate blocks (Image via Mojang)

Diamond ore was the game's original rare ore and remains quite tricky to obtain. Even though the Caves & Cliffs update added more places for diamonds to generate, thanks to the deepslate layers, diamond ore remains rare. Players will need at least an iron pickaxe to mine it, and each block only drops a small number of diamonds.

Fortunately, the Caves & Cliffs update also introduced ore veins, meaning players can locate large collections of diamond ore blocks aggregated together. Given the quality items diamonds create, they're certainly worth searching out.

1) Ancient Debris

Ancient debris and its byproducts in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Ever since the Nether Update, ancient debris has remained the rarest ore to find in the vanilla game. It appears in incredibly small amounts (usually one lone block) in the lower reaches of the Nether.

This ore can only be mined through the use of a diamond pickaxe. However, if players wish to craft mighty netherite weapons and armor, they'll need to seek out ancient debris to harvest it for netherite scraps. These scraps can then be fashioned into ingots to create the netherite ingots they need. This ore takes a considerable amount of time to find, but the results are certainly worth it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

