How to install SEUS shaders for Minecraft 1.19 update

The famous SEUS Shaders are available for the latest Minecraft 1.19 update. There are loads of graphical mods that beautify the age-old sandbox title. Mojang has been consistent in terms of graphics for the game. Si the huge modding community of the game has stepped up to create several graphics mods called shaders.

SEUS or Sonic Ether’s Unbelievable Shaders is one of the most famous graphical mods players can install for the latest update. The modding community is so active that many mods were already updated for the 1.19 version at the time of the game update's release. Although there are several mods through which shaders can be installed, SEUS only works if players have Sodium and Iris mods.

Downloading and installing SEUS shaders for Minecraft 1.19 update

How to download shaders

Official SEUS Renewed v1.0.1 download page (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even if the SEUS shaders are not updated for the latest 1.19 update, the 'Renewed v1.0.1' will work well if it is run through Sodium and Iris mods. SEUS shaders have an official website from where players can download the latest 'Renewed' version.

Make sure to download the 'Renewed v1.0.1' only, as other versions will cause some lighting and shadow issues. The browser will download the .zip file that contains the shaders. Players should not attempt to extract or tamper with the .zip file, as it will go directly into the 'shaders' folder.

Download and install Sodium and Iris

Iris installer for Minecraft 1.19 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sodium combined with Iris is one of the most renowned ways of using shaders in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Developers of Sodium were ready with the updated version of the mod as soon as the 1.19 version dropped. When combined with Iris, Sodium can support shaders.

Even though Optifine is out for the 1.19 version, it'll not be able to run the old SEUS shaders properly. If players want SEUS shaders only, they'll have to get both Sodium and Iris. Both mods can be downloaded from Iris's official website.

Users must remember to have the latest java software installed on their PCs to correctly install Sodium and Iris in the main game folder.

Opening modded game version and installing shaders

Shader packs tab where all the available shaders are there (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Once Sodium and Iris are installed, players can head to the official game launcher and look for 'Iris & Sodium' game version in the dropdown list under Java Edition. Players can then simply open the game and head to the video settings. The UI for the video settings will look different, with several tabs on top.

Users can head to the 'Shader Packs' tab and press the 'Open Shader Packs folder' button in the bottom left corner of the screen. A folder will open, where players can place the previously downloaded 'shaders .zip' file as it is. Once the file is in the folder, the game will detect the shaders and allow players to select and activate it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far