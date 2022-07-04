OptiFine or Sodium: Which graphical mod is better for Minecraft 1.19?

OptiFine and Sodium are two of the best graphic mods for Minecraft 1.19. When it comes to graphical and performance enhancements, these two mods are at the very top and are used by millions of players worldwide. However, there is still a constant debate within the community as to which one is better for the iconic title.

Clearly, Minecraft can be clunky at times, since the sandbox game features a near-endless world map that can be rather heavy on most PCs, especially in Java Edition. Besides this, the graphics of the game are outdated and some players might want to install shaders to improve on its visual appeal. Although all these things can be achieved using either mod, they have their individual weaknesses as well.

Which graphics mod is better for Minecraft 1.19: OptiFine or Sodium

OptiFine mod

OptiFine is a great mod for Minecraft 1.19 as it enhances the game's overall graphical performance. From lighting and shadows to the rendering of chunks, this mod efficiently changes how the game feels while maintaining its vanilla graphics.

Some of the mod's most beloved features include ultra-zoom, dynamic lighting, live FPS counter, direct shader support, and many more. Furthermore, OptiFine also offers players a plethora of graphical settings that can be tweaked to make the game look exactly how they want it to be.

The only complaint that players generally have is that this tried-and-tested mod does not deliver on the FPS department. While OptiFine definitely improves the smoothness of the game, its primary competitor (Sodium) gives players more FPS.

Additionally, this mod is not yet available for the recently released update. Although developers have only released pre-release versions of this mod, their competitors released the updated mod the day the Minecraft 1.19 update was released.

Sodium mod

Sodium is another brilliant graphics and performance mod that has quickly gained significant popularity. Despite being comparatively newer, many players have opted for this mod simply because of the amount of FPS it gives them. Even when players set their render distance at 20, an average PC can easily output at least 60 FPS.

The only downside to the mod is that it does not offer native support for shaders, which is why users will have to download the Iris mod with the Sodium to run shaders. However, it does not have ultra-zoom, dynamic lighting, live FPS counters, or other features like its competitor. All these features will need a separate mod that works with Sodium.

One major plus point about this mod is that it is readily available for Minecraft 1.19 update. Fortunately, this mod's team of developers were quick to release the updated version on the same day The Wild Update dropped for everyone.

In conclusion, both these mods are extremely useful and convenient. If players solely want better FPS and smoothness, they can opt for Sodium. However, if they want extra useful features in a single mod, they can choose OptiFine instead.

