How to install the OptiFine pre-release for Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19, while adding some new features like the Allay, the Warden, and Ancient Cities, also did what every major version release does and broke most mods. This means that things like shaders and quality-of-life mods that players consider a must-have to play might be broken. Over time, more and more mods will be updated to 1.19, with OptiFine just around the corner.

This pre-release for OptiFine 1.19 does not support shaders, anti-aliasing, anisotropic filtering, render regions, or work with forge, meaning that it only really allows players to use the zoom-in feature and the FPS boost and smart lighting. This is very much a preview version and should be treated as such.

Installing the preview version of OptiFine for Minecraft 1.19

Download OptiFine

The 1.19 installation found on the OptiFine website (Image via OptiFine)

The prelease for OptiFine 1.19 can be found either by following the link found on the OptiFine Twitter or by navigating to the OptiFine website. Players must navigate to the downloads section of the OptiFine website and then go to the preview versions tab.

From this section, players can download the new preview version for Minecraft 1.19 by clicking the download or (mirror) button. This will download the .jar file for the preview.

Running the Jar File

What the OptiFine Installer looks like when it opens (Image via OptiFine Installer)

Players will need to navigate to wherever they saved the downloaded .jar file. It will have downloaded to their downloads folder by default on windows, though players could have also specified a different location.

When players find the .jar file, they'll need to right-click on it before hitting open and then selecting Java from the list of programs. This should launch the OptiFine Installer. It should detect players' Minecraft folder, and all players will need to do is press the Install button.

Playing the game

The OptiFine 1.19 installation as seen in the installation list (Image via Minecraft Launcher)

Assuming OptiFine installs successfully, players should then be able to launch the game's launcher, navigate to the installations section, and see the installation for OptiFine 1.19. From there, players should simply be able to hit play and launch into the game with OptiFine 1.19 installed and working.

Troubleshooting

If players are unable to run the .jar file, the most likely cause is that Java is not installed or the wrong version of Java is installed. Players should make sure to uninstall any older versions of Java before installing the newest version of Java available from Java's website.

If the OptiFine installation fails, players should ensure that they have launched the vanilla game before, allowing mod installers to work properly. Players should also ensure that the game's launcher and the game itself are not running when the installer attempts to install OptiFine. These are the most common issues when the installer fails.

