3 things to know about Optifine in Minecraft

Minecraft has a ton of mods at its disposal, with more being developed every day. Modding is quite popular within Minecraft, and most mods are always kept updated and ready for the newer or any future versions of Minecraft. While many mods add new features to in-game entities like blocks and items or even new mobs, other mobs change the behavior of certain mobs or change the way Minecraft’s world is generating. However, one of the most popular mods of all time is a performance mod known as Optifine.

Optifine is a hugely popular performance mod that adds a plethora of interesting and convenience-based features to Minecraft that can improve and regulate gameplay. Additionally, it also acts as a parent mod for adding shaders, resource packs, and mod packs to Minecraft.

Optifine for Minecraft: Top 3 things players need to know about the mod

1) It provides an FPS boost

Optifine boosts FPS (Image via Kenzo on YouTube)

One of the best features of Optifine is the performance boost. Every gamer likes to see an increase in frames, and this mod provides just that. Optifine almost doubles the amount of fps that players get in vanilla Minecraft, or without the mod. In addition to this, it also decreases lag spikes within the game and makes the overall gameplay experience smoother. This can help if players are experiencing lag spikes and stutter in-game, without reducing the visual quality of the game. A better framerate improves the overall performance of the game.

Two other FPS-related features are added with this mod:

Smooth FPS: This is a feature that stabilizes the frames per second value by flushing the graphics driver buffers.

Smooth input: This feature improves input from keys that may be stiff or stuck, and also eliminates or decreases sound lag.

2) It brings Shader support

Minecraft with the Sildurs Vibrant shaders applied (Image via Minecraft)

Optifine is famous for being the parent mod for a plethora of different shaders, resource packs, texture packs, and modpacks. Plenty of well-known shaders like Sildurs Vibrant Shaders, SEUS shaders, and BSL shaders require Optifine to be installed before they can be run. Shaders bring massive changes to the game’s lighting and add other effects like post-processing, anti-aliasing, and even world curvature.

Optfine itself has an interesting lighting-based feature to the game, called Dynamic lighting. This feature enables light-emitting items to glow, spreads light and illuminates everything around them when held in hand, equipped by another player, or dropped on the ground.

3) Zooming In

Optifine allows players to zoom in (Image via Diecies on YouTube)

Optifine brings an extremely convenient feature to Minecraft: the ability to zoom in. Zooming in can prove useful when trying to scout out the terrain around the player, or looking for a structure or ores in a dark cave. Zooming in was the feature Minecraft didn’t know it needed.

Optifine has established itself as one of the biggest and most game-changing mods around. With the number of features it offers, it is up there with the best mods for Minecraft.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider