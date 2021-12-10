5 best shaders for Minecraft 1.18

Even though it is so blocky, Minecraft is arguably one of the most beautiful sandbox games. However, many players enjoy making the game look better using a visual mod called shader.

A shader can make the game look completely different without bringing any changes to the game's features. To install them, players will need a mod called optifine. Learn how to install it from here.

High-quality shaders for Minecraft 1.18

On the internet, players will find a ton of different shaders. Listed below are the five best shaders that are compatible with the latest Minecraft version (1.18).

5) Sunflawer Shaders

Sunflawer Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

Sunflawer is an underrated Minecraft shader that comes with quite a few features. It comes with a variety of shadows and lighting effects. Fans should try this shader if they are looking for a realistic high-quality shader.

Download Sunflawer Shaders from here.

4) BSL Shaders

BSL Shaders (Image via Minecraft)

BSL is one of the most famous Minecraft shaders that has over 16 million downloads on the CurseForge website alone. It is one of the most realistic shaders out there and has finally been updated for Minecraft 1.18. BSL also offers a lot of customization options to the user.

Download BSL Shader from here.

3) Complementary Shaders

Cold biome with Northern lights (Image via Minecraft)

This shader is quite similar to BSL shaders but slightly more vibrant. Complementary shaders offer a ton of different customizations as well. The best part is that this shader works smoothly on most graphic cards and drivers. When in a cold biome, the night sky looks amazing in this shader.

Get the Complementary Shader from here.

2) SEUS Shaders

SEUS is another famous shader that has been around for a long time. Shadows in this shader look very natural, and it also has 3D visuals and lighting. Clouds are very realistic, and they disappear as well.

Get the SEUS shader from here.

1) Sildur's Vibrant Shaders

Sildur's vibrant high preset shaders (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most vibrant shader on this list. With this shader installed, everything in Minecraft looks much more colorful. If the player has a mid-end computer and wants to try this shader with decent fps, they can use the lite or medium preset.

Download this shader from here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

