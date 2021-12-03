How to install optifine for Minecraft 1.18 update

The Minecraft 1.18 update that was announced last year at Minecraft Live was released on November 30. Players have been eagerly waiting for this update, as it brings quite a few game-changing features.

Now that Minecraft 1.18 is out, players want to experience new biomes and terrains with high-quality shaders. The good news is that optifine has been released for Minecraft 1.18.

Optifine for Minecraft 1.18

What is optifine?

Optifine is one of the most famous visual mods for Minecraft. It adds many different options for the player to tweak around and enhance the game's quality or improve its smoothness.

Since optifine only adds options for video settings, it can only affect how the game looks. One of the best features of optifine is shaders. With optifine installed, players can try different shaders, improving how the game looks.

How to install optifine

Now that the optifine mod is available for Minecraft 1.18, players can install it by following these steps:

Step 1: Download the latest version of optifine, available on the official website of Minecraft 1.18.

Step 2: Open the file and click on the install button once downloaded. Players will need Java installed on their computers to complete this step.

It may take a while, but the optifine will now be installed. Players need to open the Minecraft launcher, select the version with optifine, and then hit the play button.

How to get shaders in Minecraft 1.18

Lush caves in Minecraft 1.18 with shaders (Image via Mojang)

Now that players have installed optifine, they can enjoy playing on their favorite shaders. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Download any shader that should work on the latest version of Minecraft.

Step 2: Press WIN+R and type %appdata%/.minecraft. The Minecraft application data folder should open up. Then open the "shaderpacks" folder.

Step 3: Move the downloaded shaders to this folder. Do not unzip them.

Step 4: Launch the game.

Step 5: Navigate to more options>video settings> shaders and select a shader.

