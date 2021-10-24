5 most useful ores in Minecraft

Ores are an uncommon type of block in Minecraft that players can use to get specific resources. As the primary way for players to obtain key in-game items like iron and coal, ores are vital for Minecraft gameplay. Because of this, players will need a decent understanding of them if they’re to get through the game.

Minecraft players must know which ores are helpful and not so that they don’t waste their time looking for ores they won’t need.

These are five most useful ores in Minecraft

5) Gold

Gold ore can be found in the Overworld (Image via Minecraft)

Gold has several uses in Minecraft. Players can use it to craft golden tools, weapons, and armor. Gold ingots are also a crucial component in crafting netherite ingots.

Players can find gold ore in the game’s Overworld dimension, though gold ingots can also be found in several Minecraft’s generated structures.

4) Iron

An image of iron ore in a ravine in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Iron ore is a block that players can find in Minecraft’s Overworld dimension. It generates underground in blobs of zero to thirteen. Iron ore drops raw iron when mined, which can be smelted into iron ingots.

Iron ingots are an important resource for players early on in their gameplay, as they're used to craft many crucial in-game items.

3) Redstone

Redstone dust forms the basis of Minecraft's redstone system (Image via Minecraft)

Redstone ore is the primary way for players to obtain redstone dust in Minecraft. Found in the Overworld dimensions, redstone ore is generated in blobs of zero to ten.

A single ore block can yield four to five redstone dust, which players can mine with iron, diamond, and netherite pickaxes. Redstone dust forms the basis of Minecraft’s fascinating redstone system and is a crucial part of many players’ gameplay.

2) Diamond ore

Finding diamonds is an exciting milestone in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Diamonds are one of the most valuable items in Minecraft. Players can find diamond ore in Minecraft’s Overworld, generating in blobs of zero to ten blocks. Each block can be mined for a diamond, which the player can use to craft diamond tools, weapons, armor, and more.

1) Ancient debris

An image of ancient debris blocks in the Nether (Image via Minecraft)

This is a rare ore found in Minecraft's Nether dimension. This blast-resistant block is the primary source of netherite scraps in-game. These scraps are one of the most sought-after items in Minecraft, as players can use them to craft valuable netherite ingots for upgrading their tools, weapons, and armor.

