"I don't know if this is a meme or not" - Ludwig comments on Dream deleting his face reveal video and putting his mask back on

Popular YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig has responded to Minecraft star Dream's most recent announcement. For context, the latter announced that he would resume wearing his iconic mask after revealing his face in October 2022. According to the description of his video, bye, from Dream, the 23-year-old stated that he "regretted attention and hate" and that he was "walking back" from his decision:

"After face revealing and removing my mask, I regretted the attention and hate, and am walking it back. I will slowly be deleting all pictures of me online, and going back to just being a gamer in a mask. Starting with my Mr. Beast video and my face reveal video, hi, I'm Dream. I will be walking it back. I will be getting rid of everything other than my new mask."

Ludwig decided to check out Dream's YouTube channel stats on Social Blade and expressed doubt that the latter had deleted his viral face reveal video. He remarked:

"I don't know if this is a meme or not, because he didn't actually delete the video. As far as I can tell."

Ludwig left stunned at Dream doing an "anti-face reveal"

During a livestream on June 11, 2023, Ludwig was watching Valorant Champions Tour when his fans informed him that Dream did an "anti-face reveal." Upon reading this, he started laughing and said:

"'Dream did an anti-face reveal.' That's not how it works (the streamer starts laughing). I don't think you are allowed to do that."

A few moments later, the former Twitch streamer claimed that the situation was "funny in a horrible way." When Dream revealed his face for the first time, some netizens responded by asking him to put his mask back on. Ludwig said:

"It is funny how many people - who the f**k is this person? They posted, like, 80 times! It was funny when he took the mask off, and funny in a horrible, horrible way. And people were just like, 'Put it back on.'"

Timestamp: 01:56:20

When the video concluded, Ludwig went to Social Blade to look for statistics on the Minecraft star, wondering if he genuinely deleted his face reveal video. He added:

"Just a quick user summary from Social Blade shows that video views have not dropped off. 57 million, which is what it would need to do if you were to delete the video. But, I don't know if it can tell the difference between private or what, like, it might just be unlisted or something."

On June 12, 2023, Dream took to his official Twitter handle and announced that he has deleted his face reveal video.

Fans react to Ludwig's response to Dream's video

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of reactions. Here's what netizens had to say:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer found it amusing that Ludwig became "analytical" when discussing YouTubers, another community member commented that Dream wearing his mask again sounded like a "bad April Fools joke."

Poll : 0 votes