"My timeline is ruined, full of insecure losers" - xQc goes off and calls MMA fans "cringe," gives his take on Jake Paul's victory

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to Twitter on August 7, 2023, to voice his displeasure with MMA fans. The French-Canadian personality did not hold back, claiming that his social media timeline had been "ruined" by "insecure losers." He also shared his thoughts on Jake Paul's victory over Nate Diaz and wrote:`

"MMA fans are cringe. My TL (timeline) is ruined, full of insecure losers. Jake Paul won. He's putting in effort and winning against people who agree to fight the guy. Keep booing from the stands and boasting the achievements of your fighters living in the past."

"People will always hate on a person from mistakes they have done in the past" - Fans react to xQc's most recent social media update

xQc @xQc MMA FANS ARE CRINGE. MY TL IS RUINED FULL OF INSECURE LOSERS. @jakepaul WON. HE’S PUTTING IN EFFORT AND WINNING AGAINST PEOPLE WHO AGREE TO FIGHT THE GUY. KEEP BOO’ING FROM THE STANDS AND BOASTING THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF YOUR FIGHTERS LIVING IN THE PAST🥱

As expected, the Twitch star's hot take on MMA fans and support for Jake Paul went viral, garnering over 381k views in a matter of hours. LordAethelstan, a well-known streamer and VTuber, stated that Jake Paul's fight with Nate Diaz was "fun as hell." The virtual content creator was also looking forward to seeing the two square off again in the ring:

Aethel🩸☠️ @LordAethelstan @xQc @jakepaul as a massive Nate Diaz fan, yesterday was fun as hell. Nate looked like he had a good time out there goofing off going all ten rounds and got a big fkn bag from it. Jake looked to be in great form too. Overall fun showing from both guys. Excited for them to do mma next

Twitter user @Repeatgg inferred that xQc was "baiting":

According to user @bblunc, Jake Paul won "fair and square" and urged the online community to "grow up":

"He won fair and square, people will always hate on a person from mistakes they have done in the past, even if they were made five-plus years ago, grow up."

Blunc @bblunc @xQc @jakepaul He won fair and square, people will always hate on a person from mistakes they have done in the past even if they were made 5+ years ago, grow up 🤡

Meanwhile, League of Legends and Valorant streamer, Asyc, called Jake Paul a "fraud" and claimed that his fight with Nate Diaz was "staged":

asyc @AsycLoL @xQc @jakepaul jake paul is a fraud, we all know that the fight was staged there is nothing else to it

In response to xQc's hot take, some fans took the opportunity to share memes:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

HUMDRUM @Humdrum85 @xQc @jakepaul People idolize anyone they identify with that did well once.

Def Noodles @defnoodles @xQc @jakepaul Bro please go back to watching videos silently and every once in awhile yelling unintelligible nonsense. You’re better at that

Jolly R. Time @jollyradtime @xQc @jakepaul Paul keeps calling out MMA fighters to box, not fight.



"Yeah come over here and fight me on my terms where you can only use 10% of your kit and then maybe I can finally win." Screams insecurity to me.



Paul is a good boxer though and definitely won, but the whole thing is cringe

xQc is a former Overwatch pro who became a full-time Twitch streamer in 2016. He is currently the fifth-most-popular English-speaking content creator on the Amazon-owned platform, boasting 11,916,616 followers.

In addition to the Blizzard Entertainment-developed hero shooter, xQc has played over 935 titles on his channel, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Among Us, Elden Ring, and Fortnite.

