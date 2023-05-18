"Pretty f**king sick" - Sodapoppin reveals Veibae will return to livestreaming and debut her new VTuber model "pretty soon"

During a livestream on May 16, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" shared an update about his partner and fellow content creator Veibae. The Texas-based personality revealed that Veibae's new VTuber model will be unveiled soon. He added that she has a lot of work to do before she can return to her livestreams.

Teasing more insights into the comeback, Sodapoppin said:

"It is actually pretty f**king sick! I don't know what all she would want me to say more than that. So... that's her thing. But she does stream soon... and she will be back soon!"

"I don't know how else to word it": Sodapoppin on Veibae's debut and new VTuber model after her exit from VShojo

Veibae shocked the online community on April 26, 2023, when she announced her departure from the San Francisco-based agency VShojo. She hasn't livestreamed on her channel since, leaving many fans perplexed.

On May 16, 2023, Sodapoppin provided an update on the content creator's return when viewers asked if he would be getting together with the VTuber to play hardcore World of Warcraft:

"Yeah, I'm ready to grind. I don't know if we're playing duo today. We might play it off-stream. I might be a Tizzdungo (the streamer's World of Warcraft character's name) stream main. 'Is she feeling better?' She feels fine. She doesn't want to be on the stream. She (has) got things to do. Her debut is coming up pretty f**king soon. So, she has got a lot of things to work on. She doesn't want to be on stream."

Timestamp: 00:06:35

The One True King (OTK) co-owner then discussed the time when he also created his virtual avatar and explained what it means when a VTuber debuts:

"'What debut?' It's a VTuber thing. I don't know how else to word it. 'When is your debut?' Yeah. I remember when I had my VTuber model made and Vulpes (the streamer's channel moderator) is like, 'No! This is how you're supposed to do.' I was like, 'What the f**k? This is, like, a thing?' Yes! It is a VTuber thing. They get, like, a new skin and they do a big debut. She is getting hers."

The conversation concluded with Sodapoppin saying that Veibae will soon return to livestreaming.

Fans react to the streamer's update

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of reactions, and here's a snapshot:

Fans in the YouTube comments section discussing the streamer's update (Image via Veibae Crumbs/YouTube)

Veibae is a popular Twitch VTuber who began broadcasting on the platform in 2016. In addition to being a Just Chatting personality, she is also an avid gamer, having played Overwatch, Black Desert Online, League of Legends, Minecraft, and Apex Legends. At the time of writing, she boasted 1,003,376 followers on her channel.

Poll : 0 votes