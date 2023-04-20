On April 19, 2023, Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" and his girlfriend Veibae participated in One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif's" popular gameshow Parasocial. At one point, Mizkif asked the couple if they had met in person. Veibae jokingly responded by saying that despite living together for three weeks, she had "not seen" Sodapoppin.

She then revealed that the Twitch star had a "sad episode" the night before when he wondered why he was not invited as a guest to his best friend and former housemate Nick "Nmplol's" livestream.

The revelation sparked an argument between the two streamers, with Sodapoppin claiming that he was not having an episode. Veibae's response was:

"Yeah, you were! You were, like, f**king spazzing on the bathtub, like, wondering why they hadn't invited you."

"Now you expose me on this bulls**t stream, what the f**k?!" - Sodapoppin and Veibae have a heated moment on Parasocial

The conversation started at the 32-minute mark of Mizkif's livestream when he hosted a Q&A session. One of the questions the gameshow host asked was who Sodapoppin's biggest competition was in the VTuber space.

Mizkif's guest responded by naming Veibae. He did, however, refer to her as "Viggy." When the VShojo-affiliated content creator heard this, she remarked:

"That's not my name, motherf**ker!"

Mizkif then asked if the couple had met each other in person, to which Veibae responded:

"No, we've been living together for like, three weeks now. But I've not seen him yet. (Sodapoppin says Veibae stays in her room). And I don't have the courage to go see him. And last night, he was wondering why he wasn't a guest on, like, their (Nmplol and Malena's) show yet. He was having a sad episode."

Timestamp: 00:32:35

The 29-year-old streamer was surprised that Veibae "exposed" him and explained what was going on, claiming that he never appeared as a guest on Nmplol and Malena's stream because he was their housemate. According to him, his reappearance as a guest would end up becoming a "weird thing":

"Why are you exposing me?! I was just... no, I don't want to talk about it! It's one of those things, which, like, yeah! Nick and Malena do a stream and they always have a guest on it. I've never been a guest because I've always been their roommate! So, it's going to be a weird thing, where it's like, 'Soda is our guest.' I'm like, 'F**k! Do I like that? Or do I hate that?' I kind of hate that, I don't want that. But I was spacing out."

Sodapoppin went on to say that he opened up about his feelings only for Veibae to "expose" it on the livestream:

"I told you honestly, what I was thinking about in the moment. And now you expose me on this bulls**t stream, what the f**k?!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured half a dozen fan reactions. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via MJK/YouTube)

According to one viewer, Nmplol has been "pretty open" about his sentiments ever since Sodapoppin moved out. Another fan commented that the latter "had a point" since he shared his personal thoughts with Veibae.

